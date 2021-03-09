 

Green Plains to Present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

OMAHA, Neb., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer is scheduled to present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.
Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com.

Green Plains Inc. Contacts
Investors: Phil Boggs | Senior Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.844.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com
Media: Leighton Eusebio | Manager, Public Relations | 402.952.4971 | leighton.eusebio@gpreinc.com

 




Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Green Plains Announces Fluid Quip Technologies Awarded Technology Contract in Brazil
01.03.21
Green Plains Completes Concurrent Offerings of Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027
25.02.21
Green Plains to Participate in the 2021 Credit Suisse Energy Summit
25.02.21
Green Plains Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Concurrent Common Stock and Convertible Senior Notes due 2027
24.02.21
Green Plains Achieves 58% Protein Concentration Milestone
24.02.21
Green Plains Announces Proposed Concurrent Public Offerings of $150 million of Common Stock and $150 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes
18.02.21
Green Plains Announces Carbon Sequestration Partnership with Summit Carbon Solutions
09.02.21
Green Plains Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
09.02.21
Green Plains Announces Strategic Transactions with BlackRock