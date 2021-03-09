Green Plains to Present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference

OMAHA, Neb., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced that Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer is scheduled to present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.