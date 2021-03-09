Hersha Hospitality Trust Provides Operational Update

PHILADELPHIA, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE: HT) (“Hersha” or the “Company”), owner of high-quality hotels in urban gateway markets and regional resort destinations, today announced an update for previously announced asset sales and operational results in February 2021.

February Operating Results

Revenues exceeded internal forecasts by over 20%

Second-consecutive month of positive property-level cash flow

51.2% occupancy across New York City portfolio

69.4% occupancy in South Florida

• 76.5% occupancy at Parrot Key Hotel & Villas

• 74.6% occupancy at Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Year-over-year ADR growth achieved at California and Key West resorts

• 44.1% ADR growth to $419 at the Sanctuary Beach Resort

• 7.9% ADR growth to $429 at the Parrot Key Hotel & Villas



Asset Dispositions

Hersha closed on the previously announced sale of two hotels for net proceeds totaling $58.0 million, before customary closing costs:

The 153-room Capitol Hill Hotel in Washington, DC

The 112-room Holiday Inn Express in Cambridge, MA

These closures, in addition to the previously announced closings of the Sheraton Wilmington and Courtyard Downtown San Diego, as well as the binding sales contracts on the Residence Inn Coconut Grove and Duane Street Hotel, will generate proceeds totaling $216.0 million, before customary closing costs. These six transactions were executed at an a 11.7x multiple and a 7.5% capitalization rate on 2019 Hotel EBITDA and net operating income, respectively.

These binding sales contracts remain subject to customary closing conditions and no assurance can be given that the transactions will close within the expected time frame, or at all.

Preferred Dividend Distribution

The Company announced its Board of Trustees has declared cash dividends on the Company's Series C, Series D and Series E cumulative redeemable preferred stock reflecting accrued and unpaid dividends for the dividend periods ended April 15, 2020, July 15, 2020, October 15, 2020 and January 15, 2021. The Company will pay a cash dividend of $1.7188 per Series C Preferred Share, $1.625 per Series D Preferred Share, and $1.625 per Series E Preferred Share. These preferred share dividends are payable March 26, 2021 to holders of record as of March 19, 2021.