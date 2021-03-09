Toll Brothers Announces 54% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend to $0.17 per share, or a rate of $0.68 per share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 54% from the prior quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on the close of business on April 9, 2021. The Company initiated its dividend at $0.08 per share in April 2017 and last increased it to $0.11 per share in April 2018.



"I am pleased to announce an increase in our dividend, reflecting the health of our business and its strong cash generation," said Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to profitable and sustainable growth and remain extremely focused on capital efficiency and return on equity. The increase in our dividend demonstrates this commitment to delivering returns to our stockholders."