 

Viridian Therapeutics To Host Conference Call Discussing Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Results And Corporate Update

BOULDER, Colo., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN), a biopharmaceutical company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss a corporate update and results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Date: Thursday, March 25, 2021
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time
Domestic: 877-407-0789
International: 201-689-8562
Conference ID: 13717079
Webcast: https://investors.viridiantherapeutics.com/events/default.aspx

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed in the Investors section of Viridian Therapeutics website at https://investors.viridiantherapeutics.com

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today’s therapies. Viridian’s most advanced program, VRDN-001, is an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in development for thyroid eye disease (TED), a debilitating auto-immune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids Viridian is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with additional operations in Waltham, Massachusetts. Learn more about Viridian and our programs at www.viridiantherapeutics.com.

Follow us on Twitter @ViridianThera and on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
617-430-7576
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com

Media
Darby Pearson
Verge Scientific Communications
703-587-0831
PR@viridiantherapeutics.com




