 

iBio to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 22:30  |  21   |   |   

BRYAN, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.

iBio's pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees. Beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and novel glycosylation technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. iBio is developing proprietary products on the FastPharming Platform, which include biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of fibrotic and infectious diseases, amongst others. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services, including Glycaneering Development Services for advanced recombinant protein design. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer
iBio, Inc.
Investor Relations
(646) 274-3580
skilmer@ibioinc.com




