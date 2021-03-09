iBio to Participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

BRYAN, Texas, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that it will participate in the 33rd Annual Roth Conference, which will be held virtually from March 15-17, 2021.



iBio's pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees. Beginning on Monday, March 15, 2021, the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.