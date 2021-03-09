iSun Announces Redemption of All Public Warrants

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (“iSun” or the “Company”) a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure innovator with 50 years of construction expertise for solar, electrical and data services, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding public warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated March 2, 2016, as amended (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company (formerly Jensyn Acquisition Corporation and formerly The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. ) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as Warrant Agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the Units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”) and that remain outstanding at 6:30 p.m. New York City time on April 12, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and that are still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Each Public Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one-half of one share of Common Stock for a purchase price of $5.75 per half share, subject to adjustment. Any Public Warrants that remain unexercised at 6:30 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be void and no longer exercisable and their holders will have no rights with respect to those Public Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price or as otherwise described in this notice for holders who hold their Public Warrants in “street name.” The Company hereby informs you of its intention to irrevocably deposit with the Warrant Agent cash sufficient to pay the redemption price for all outstanding Public Warrants no later than one day prior to the Redemption Date.

Of the 4,194,500 Public Warrants outstanding from our combination with Jensyn Acquisition Corporation in June 2019 and that are available to exercise, 2,629,120 or 63% have been exercised to date and 1,565,380 or 37% remaining outstanding.

“The redemption of our warrants marks another critical step in the evolution of iSun as we work to further streamline our capital structure and enhance our cash position,” said Jeffrey Peck, iSun’s Chief Executive Officer. “With 63% of the public warrants having been exercised to date, the anticipated additional exercises will provide iSun with increased cash on the balance sheet to invest in both organic growth initiatives and to pursue M&A and investment opportunities in-line with our strategy to be an integrated provider of renewable energy as a service.”