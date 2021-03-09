Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announces MoU with Magnesitas De Rubian, S.A. to Develop Green Hydrogen Solutions for Mining Sector

The proposed project would involve the installation of up to 10’000 HEVO-SOLAR units at Magnesitas’ site in Lugo, Spain, which would enable Fusion Fuel to produce 20,000 tons of green hydrogen annually. A portion of the output would be used to generate industrial heat in the Magnesitas’ natural gas / hydrogen combi furnaces, while the remainder would be combined with 125’000 tons of CO2 captured by Magnesitas De Rubian to produce between 38’000 and 45’000 tons of synthetic fuels annually.

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO), a green hydrogen technology company, is pleased to announce that it has signed an MoU with Magnesitas De Rubian, S.A. (Magnesitas), a Spanish mining company, to jointly explore the feasibility of combining green hydrogen and carbon capture technology to reduce the carbon intensity of mining operations and processing. The longer-term ambition of the partnership is to accelerate the timeline to climate neutrality of mining activity and develop new mining solutions based on zero-emissions hydrogen.

The mining sector is one of the key focus areas of the energy transition – mining operations are responsible for roughly 1% of total greenhouse gas emissions globally and are a significant driver of global primary energy consumption. Using green hydrogen to generate industrial heat and produce synthetic fuels using captured carbon represents a crucial first step to reducing the carbon intensity of the mining sector.

“We are very pleased to join with Magnesitas de Rubian to support them on their decarbonization journey and co-develop new solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of the mining sector. Spain is an excellent market for our technology and an important market for us strategically, and this project is consistent with our mission of supplying the world with innovative and cost-competitive green hydrogen solutions to accelerate the energy transition.” said Joao Wahnon, Head of Business Development at Fusion Fuel.

Eduardo Jiménez Aguirre, Managing Director of Magnesitas De Rubian, commented: “The mining industry is only just beginning to think about climate risk and set emission-reduction targets, so we see this as a unique opportunity for Magnesitas de Rubian to assume a leading role in the decarbonization effort. We are excited to be partnering with Fusion Fuel on this project and look forward to deploying their disruptive HEVO technology to generate renewable hydrogen for our operations.”