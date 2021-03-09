 

Herc Holdings Announces Participation in Bank of America Global Industrials Conference on March 16, 2021

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) (“Herc Holdings” or “the Company”), a leader in the equipment rental industry, today announced that Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer and Mark Irion, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host private meetings during the virtual Bank of America Securities Global Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. The fireside chat will be held at 10:50 to 11:30 AM EDT/2:50 to 3:30 PM GMT. The link for the fireside chat is: http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/industrials2021/idAWdquV.cfm and is also available on the company’s investor relations events and presentation page.

About Herc Holdings Inc.
 Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 277 locations in North America. With over 55 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutionsR, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 4,800 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2020 total revenues were approximately $1.8 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.



