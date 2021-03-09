Kiromic to Resubmit Two Expanded INDs to the FDA for Its Allogenic, Off-the-Shelf Gamma-Delta T cell Therapies for Multiple Solid Tumors
Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and its proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announced today the planned resubmission of two investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The revised INDs will be for first in-human dosing of our Off-the-Shelf, Allogenic Gamma-Delta T cell therapy for metastatic and progressive locally advanced solid malignancies.
The revised INDs have protocols which retain approximately 80% of the original INDs. The differences between the INDs are detailed below:
|
|
Revised INDs
|
Original INDs
|
Enrollment
|
Open enrollment,
|
Single enrollment
|
Administration
|
Only IV
|
Either IV or IP
|
Chimeric T cell therapies
|
Separate INDs
IND-2: Iso-Mesothelin (solid tumors, IV)
|
Separate INDs for
IND-2: chPD1 (ovarian, IP)
IND-3: Iso-Mesothelin (ovarian IV & IP)
|
BENEFITS
|
Shorten the time
Expanded potential future indications
|
** IV = Intravenous, IP = Intraperitoneal
Timelines for the planned two INDs:
-- 2Q-2021, Expected timeline for planned two IND resubmissions
|
