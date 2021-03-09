 

Kiromic to Resubmit Two Expanded INDs to the FDA for Its Allogenic, Off-the-Shelf Gamma-Delta T cell Therapies for Multiple Solid Tumors

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and its proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announced today the planned resubmission of two investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The revised INDs will be for first in-human dosing of our Off-the-Shelf, Allogenic Gamma-Delta T cell therapy for metastatic and progressive locally advanced solid malignancies.

The revised INDs have protocols which retain approximately 80% of the original INDs. The differences between the INDs are detailed below:

 

   

Revised INDs

   

Original INDs

Enrollment

   

Open enrollment,
multiple solid tumors

   

Single enrollment
1 solid tumor (ovarian)

Administration

   

Only IV

   

Either IV or IP

Chimeric T cell therapies

   

Separate INDs
for 2 chimeric T cell therapies

IND-1: chPD1 (solid tumors, IV)

IND-2: Iso-Mesothelin (solid tumors, IV)

   

Separate INDs for
varying routes of administration

IND-1: chPD1 (ovarian, IV)

IND-2: chPD1 (ovarian, IP)

IND-3: Iso-Mesothelin (ovarian IV & IP)

BENEFITS

   

Shorten the time
required to reach full enrollment

Expanded potential future indications

   

 

 

** IV = Intravenous, IP = Intraperitoneal

Timelines for the planned two INDs:

-- 2Q-2021, Expected timeline for planned two IND resubmissions

