Kiromic to Resubmit Two Expanded INDs to the FDA for Its Allogenic, Off-the-Shelf Gamma-Delta T cell Therapies for Multiple Solid Tumors

Kiromic Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRBP), a target discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and its proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology, announced today the planned resubmission of two investigational new drug (IND) applications with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The revised INDs will be for first in-human dosing of our Off-the-Shelf, Allogenic Gamma-Delta T cell therapy for metastatic and progressive locally advanced solid malignancies.