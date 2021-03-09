MACOM Announces Appointment of New Director

“I am pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors,” said John Ocampo, MACOM’s Chairman of the Board. “John has a distinguished career and a proven business track record in hardware and software technology, at both the executive management and board level. John’s financial and business acumen are exemplary, and the entire MACOM Board and I look forward to his future contributions.”

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the appointment of John Ritchie as an independent Director. Mr. Ritchie brings 25 years of experience and leadership in the networking equipment and technology industry to MACOM’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Ritchie is currently the Chief Financial Officer of A Cloud Guru. He previously served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Aerohive Networks, Inc., and as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ritchie also previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Telerik AD. Prior to that, Mr. Ritchie held several executive positions, including as Chief Financial Officer of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Mr. Ritchie also served as a member of the board of directors of Acacia Communications, Inc. until its acquisition by Cisco Systems, Inc. in March 2021. Mr. Ritchie holds a B.S. in business administration from San Jose State University.

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management.

