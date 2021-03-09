 

MACOM Announces Appointment of New Director

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.03.2021, 23:15  |  44   |   |   

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the appointment of John Ritchie as an independent Director. Mr. Ritchie brings 25 years of experience and leadership in the networking equipment and technology industry to MACOM’s Board of Directors.

“I am pleased to welcome John to our Board of Directors,” said John Ocampo, MACOM’s Chairman of the Board. “John has a distinguished career and a proven business track record in hardware and software technology, at both the executive management and board level. John’s financial and business acumen are exemplary, and the entire MACOM Board and I look forward to his future contributions.”

Mr. Ritchie is currently the Chief Financial Officer of A Cloud Guru. He previously served as the Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of Aerohive Networks, Inc., and as its Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Ritchie also previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of Telerik AD. Prior to that, Mr. Ritchie held several executive positions, including as Chief Financial Officer of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Mr. Ritchie also served as a member of the board of directors of Acacia Communications, Inc. until its acquisition by Cisco Systems, Inc. in March 2021. Mr. Ritchie holds a B.S. in business administration from San Jose State University.

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures semiconductor products for Telecommunication, Industrial and Defense and Data Center applications. Headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts, MACOM has design centers and sales offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia. MACOM is certified to the ISO9001 international quality standard and ISO14001 environmental management standard.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on MACOM management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about MACOM’s strategic plans and priorities, information concerning Mr. Ritchie’s expertise and future contributions to the board of directors.

These forward-looking statements reflect MACOM’s current views about future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause those events or our actual activities or results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements, including any failure to anticipate demand for our products; risks related to any weakening of economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; our dependence on a limited number of customers; our ability to develop new products and achieve market acceptance of those products; disruptions in our supply chain; and those other factors described in "Risk Factors" in MACOM’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MACOM undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MACOM Announces Appointment of New Director MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (“MACOM”) (NASDAQ: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the appointment of John Ritchie as an independent Director. Mr. Ritchie brings 25 years of experience and leadership in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer