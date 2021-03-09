 

Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to Advance UAV Delivery Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 23:05  |  79   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (“SAIT”) to advance UAV delivery technology. 

Draganfly, SAIT Centre for Innovation and Research into Unmanned Systems (CIRUS), and SwissDrones AG will work towards the development of an integrated payload system to be used in direct collaboration with other heavy-duty and long-haul UAV manufacturers. 

This will include:

  • Designing, developing, and testing of a cargo system for medical delivery to be mounted on a variety of drones including VTOL rotary and fixed-wing platforms. 
  • Developing test protocols, operational procedures, and standards for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) medical delivery operation within the framework of Transport Canada (TC), US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) procedures and protocols.
  • Developing an operational manual for BVLOS operation of heavy lifting and long endurance RPASS to be used for commercial application under an Air Operator’s Certificate (AoC). 

“Our team is looking forward to the outcome of this project, which is to build the ultimate payload system which expands the capability for UAV delivery,” said Tom Bornhorst, VP CDARI at SAIT. 

“We are bringing together the best in tech and engineering to advance UAV delivery technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are super excited for what these advancements will mean for Draganfly’s current and future customers.”

This national and international collaboration was only possible through a common vision to apply advanced technology for the benefit of people affected by the pandemic. The team at SAIT/ CIRUS is proud and excited to use their expertise to support medical delivery and humanitarian aid to people in remote communities. (Shahab Moeini, Senior Lead Researcher & Operations Manager at SAIT/CIRUS).

The Company announces that it has completed the final closing of its Regulation A+ offering of units ‎sold pursuant to the Company’s Regulation A+ offering circular (“Offering Document”) filed with the ‎U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company issued ‎32,443,457 units at the offering price set out in ‎the Offering Document for gross proceeds in the ‎amount of approximately US$‎15.3 million in the final closing. Each unit is ‎comprised of one common share of the Company ‎‎and one common share purchase warrant, with each ‎warrant entitling the ‎holder to acquire one common share at a price of US$0.71 per common share for a ‎period of two years from the date of issuance. The common shares and warrants issued in connection ‎with the offering are subject to a nine month ‎hold ‎period.‎ In total, the Company issued 35,000,000 units ‎under its Offering Document (which is the ‎maximum number of securities qualified to be sold in the offering) for aggregate gross proceeds of ‎US$16,450,000.‎ The offering was conducted to the public under an offering statement on Form 1-A, ‎which includes an Offering Circular (the "Offering Statement"), pursuant to Regulation A under the United ‎States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), filed with the United States Securities and ‎Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The securities sold pursuant to the offering have not been approved ‎or disapproved by the SEC, nor has any such regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or ‎adequacy of the Offering Statement. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the ‎solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of any securities, in any ‎state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of securities would be unlawful. Copies of the ‎Offering Statement (including the Offering Circular contained therein), are available at www.sedar.com ‎and www.sec.gov‎.‎

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to Advance UAV Delivery Technology Los Angeles, CA., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions, and systems developer, today announced that it has entered …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Steve Wozniak’s K-12 Education Program Woz ED Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Draganfly [UPDATED]
02.03.21
Steve Wozniak’s K-12 Education Program Woz ED Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Draganfly
25.02.21
Draganfly CEO Cameron Chell Will Speak at Canaccord Genuity Inaugural Global Sustainability Event
17.02.21
Limitless Integrations to Utilize Draganfly Drones and AI Technology to Integrate Into its Mobile Onsite Detection Platform
11.02.21
Draganfly and Windfall Geotek Advance Testing of Drone-Based AI Solution for Landmine Detection
09.02.21
Dr. Jamie Dwyer, Professor of Medicine at Vanderbilt University Joins Draganfly Board of Advisors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.03.21
90
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?