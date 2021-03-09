Draganfly Enters Agreement with Applied Research and Innovations Services at Southern Alberta Institute of Technology to Advance UAV Delivery Technology

Draganfly, SAIT Centre for Innovation and Research into Unmanned Systems (CIRUS), and SwissDrones AG will work towards the development of an integrated payload system to be used in direct collaboration with other heavy-duty and long-haul UAV manufacturers.

This will include:

Designing, developing, and testing of a cargo system for medical delivery to be mounted on a variety of drones including VTOL rotary and fixed-wing platforms.

Developing test protocols, operational procedures, and standards for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) medical delivery operation within the framework of Transport Canada (TC), US Federal Aviation Agency (FAA), and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) procedures and protocols.

Developing an operational manual for BVLOS operation of heavy lifting and long endurance RPASS to be used for commercial application under an Air Operator’s Certificate (AoC).

“Our team is looking forward to the outcome of this project, which is to build the ultimate payload system which expands the capability for UAV delivery,” said Tom Bornhorst, VP CDARI at SAIT.

“We are bringing together the best in tech and engineering to advance UAV delivery technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are super excited for what these advancements will mean for Draganfly’s current and future customers.”

This national and international collaboration was only possible through a common vision to apply advanced technology for the benefit of people affected by the pandemic. The team at SAIT/ CIRUS is proud and excited to use their expertise to support medical delivery and humanitarian aid to people in remote communities. (Shahab Moeini, Senior Lead Researcher & Operations Manager at SAIT/CIRUS).

