Elixxer Ltd. Announces Amendment to Proposed Debt Settlement Transactions
MONTRÉAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Elixxer”) (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELIXF) wishes to announce that, in light of
current market uncertainty and the further deterioration in the Corporation’s share price, the Corporation’s principal secured lender has requested that the debt settlement transactions announced
on March 2, 2021 be effected at a price of $0.015 per share as opposed to the previously disclosed price of $0.02 per share.
As a result of this amendment, $3,656,310 (the “AIP Debt”) of the $3,964,826, including interest and fees, owed to AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (“AIP”) pursuant to a secured loan agreement dated November 8, 2019 (the “AIP Loan”) will be settled by the Corporation issuing to AIP a total of 243,754,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants (the “AIP Debt Settlement”). Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.05 each. AIP currently holds 55,233,333 common shares and 35,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation. The AIP Debt Settlement will result in AIP becoming a “control person” of Elixxer. Upon completion of the AIP Debt Settlement only, AIP would hold 298,987,333 common shares and 278,754,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation, representing approximately 34.08% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 49.98% on a partially diluted basis. As such, the AIP Debt Settlement as proposed is subject to the Corporation obtaining shareholder approval which will be sought at the Corporation’s next annual and special meeting of shareholders.
As a condition to Elixxer agreeing to this amendment, AIP has agreed not to request any further pricing changes, regardless of the share price going forward.
The Corporation also proposes to settle $3,656,310 (the “Arlington Debt”) of the $4,603,507, including interest and fees, owed to Arlington Capital LP (“Arlington”) pursuant to a loan agreement dated August 29, 2019 (the “Arlington Loan”). The Corporation will settle the Arlington Debt by issuing to Arlington a total of 243,754,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Arlington Debt Settlement”). Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance an exercise price of $0.05 each. The Arlington Debt Settlement will result in Arlington becoming a “control person” of Elixxer. Upon completion of the Arlington Debt Settlement only, Arlington would hold 347,754,000 common shares and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 39.64% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 52.77% on a partially diluted basis. As such, the Arlington Debt Settlement as proposed is subject to the Corporation obtaining shareholder approval which will be sought at the Corporation’s next annual and special meeting of shareholders. The Arlington Debt Settlement also constitutes a “related party transaction” as such term is defined in Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions given that Arlington currently holds 104,000,000 common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation relies on the exemption from the valuation requirement pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of Regulation 61-101 as the securities of the Corporation are not listed or quoted on enumerated stock exchanges.
