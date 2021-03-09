 

Elixxer Ltd. Announces Amendment to Proposed Debt Settlement Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 23:03  |  68   |   |   

MONTRÉAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Elixxer”) (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELIXF) wishes to announce that, in light of current market uncertainty and the further deterioration in the Corporation’s share price, the Corporation’s principal secured lender has requested that the debt settlement transactions announced on March 2, 2021 be effected at a price of $0.015 per share as opposed to the previously disclosed price of $0.02 per share.

As a result of this amendment, $3,656,310 (the “AIP Debt”) of the $3,964,826, including interest and fees, owed to AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (“AIP”) pursuant to a secured loan agreement dated November 8, 2019 (the “AIP Loan”) will be settled by the Corporation issuing to AIP a total of 243,754,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants (the “AIP Debt Settlement”). Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.05 each. AIP currently holds 55,233,333 common shares and 35,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation. The AIP Debt Settlement will result in AIP becoming a “control person” of Elixxer. Upon completion of the AIP Debt Settlement only, AIP would hold 298,987,333 common shares and 278,754,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation, representing approximately 34.08% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 49.98% on a partially diluted basis. As such, the AIP Debt Settlement as proposed is subject to the Corporation obtaining shareholder approval which will be sought at the Corporation’s next annual and special meeting of shareholders.

As a condition to Elixxer agreeing to this amendment, AIP has agreed not to request any further pricing changes, regardless of the share price going forward.

The Corporation also proposes to settle $3,656,310 (the “Arlington Debt”) of the $4,603,507, including interest and fees, owed to Arlington Capital LP (“Arlington”) pursuant to a loan agreement dated August 29, 2019 (the “Arlington Loan”). The Corporation will settle the Arlington Debt by issuing to Arlington a total of 243,754,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Arlington Debt Settlement”). Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance an exercise price of $0.05 each. The Arlington Debt Settlement will result in Arlington becoming a “control person” of Elixxer. Upon completion of the Arlington Debt Settlement only, Arlington would hold 347,754,000 common shares and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 39.64% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 52.77% on a partially diluted basis. As such, the Arlington Debt Settlement as proposed is subject to the Corporation obtaining shareholder approval which will be sought at the Corporation’s next annual and special meeting of shareholders. The Arlington Debt Settlement also constitutes a “related party transaction” as such term is defined in Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions given that Arlington currently holds 104,000,000 common shares of the Corporation. The Corporation relies on the exemption from the valuation requirement pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of Regulation 61-101 as the securities of the Corporation are not listed or quoted on enumerated stock exchanges.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elixxer Ltd. Announces Amendment to Proposed Debt Settlement Transactions MONTRÉAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Elixxer Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Elixxer”) (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELIXF) wishes to announce that, in light of current market uncertainty and the further deterioration in the Corporation’s share …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Elixxer Ltd. Announces Revised Debt Settlement Transactions
26.02.21
Elixxer Ltd. Provides Corporate Update