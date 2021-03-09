Elixxer Ltd. Announces Amendment to Proposed Debt Settlement Transactions

MONTRÉAL, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (the “Corporation” or “Elixxer”) (TSX-V: ELXR and OTC-QB: ELIXF) wishes to announce that, in light of current market uncertainty and the further deterioration in the Corporation’s share price, the Corporation’s principal secured lender has requested that the debt settlement transactions announced on March 2, 2021 be effected at a price of $0.015 per share as opposed to the previously disclosed price of $0.02 per share.



As a result of this amendment, $3,656,310 (the “AIP Debt”) of the $3,964,826, including interest and fees, owed to AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP (“AIP”) pursuant to a secured loan agreement dated November 8, 2019 (the “AIP Loan”) will be settled by the Corporation issuing to AIP a total of 243,754,000 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.015 per share and 243,754,000 common share purchase warrants (the “AIP Debt Settlement”). Each warrant will be exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.05 each. AIP currently holds 55,233,333 common shares and 35,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation. The AIP Debt Settlement will result in AIP becoming a “control person” of Elixxer. Upon completion of the AIP Debt Settlement only, AIP would hold 298,987,333 common shares and 278,754,000 common share purchase warrants of the Corporation, representing approximately 34.08% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 49.98% on a partially diluted basis. As such, the AIP Debt Settlement as proposed is subject to the Corporation obtaining shareholder approval which will be sought at the Corporation’s next annual and special meeting of shareholders.