March 9, 2021

23:20 Finnish time / 22:20 Swedish time

Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, HONG KONG, SINGAPORE OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

With reference to the new share issue announced on March 9, 2021, Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the result of the offering of new shares (the "Shares") in an accelerated bookbuilding to Nordic and international institutional and other qualified investors (the "Placing").

Nanoform expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 40 million as a result of the Placing. The Placing attracted a considerable number of large global Tier 1 institutional investors. The proceeds from the Placing will be used to accelerate Nanoform's growth strategy, including the biologics technology launched in November 2020.

In the Placing, the Company will issue a total of 5,633,803 Shares in a directed share issue. The Shares represent approximately 8.5 per cent of the issued shares in Nanoform prior to the Placing and approximately 7.8 per cent of the issued shares in Nanoform following the Placing. The total number of issued shares in the Company after the Placing will be 72,234,246.

The subscription price of the Shares is EUR 7.10 per Share (SEK 71.88 per Share), corresponding to a discount of approximately 7 per cent to the closing price on March 9, 2021 immediately before the commencement of the Placing. The subscription price shall be recorded in the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

The Placing was carried out based on offers received in an accelerated bookbuilding and based on the authorisations given to the board of directors by the Company's annual general meeting of April 7, 2020.

Subject to the completion of the Placing, the Shares (ISIN code FI4000330972) will be registered with the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about March 10, 2021. The Shares are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Ltd or, as applicable, through Euroclear Sweden AB on or about March 12, 2021. Trading in the Shares is expected to commence on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden on or about March 12, 2021.