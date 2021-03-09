 

First Trust Advisors L.P. Announces Continuation of Share Repurchase Programs for Certain Closed-End Funds

09.03.2021, 23:20  |  47   |   |   

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) is pleased to announce that the Board of Trustees of each of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE: FPL), First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FIF) and First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE: FSD) has authorized the continuation of the Share Repurchase Program for each Fund. Pursuant to each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program, each Fund may, from time to time and at the direction of management personnel, repurchase up to the amount of shares in each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program described below in secondary market transactions in accordance with applicable law. Each Fund’s Share Repurchase Program will continue until the earlier of (i) the repurchase of 5% of each Fund’s outstanding shares or (ii) March 15, 2022.

Fund

Number of Shares Available for Repurchase through March 15, 2022

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

1,247,121

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

848,383

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

1,673,507

Each Fund’s repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period. There is no assurance that any Fund will purchase shares at any specific levels or in any specific amounts.

The risks of investing in each Fund are spelled out in its respective shareholder reports, and other regulatory filings. Each Fund’s daily closing price and net asset value per share as well as other information can be found at www.ftportfolios.com or by calling (800) 988-5891.

First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”) is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as each Fund’s investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $179 billion as of February 28, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.

The information presented is not intended to constitute an investment recommendation for, or advice to, any specific person. By providing this information, FTA is not undertaking to give advice in any fiduciary capacity within the meaning of ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code. FTA has no knowledge of and has not been provided any information regarding any investor. Financial advisors must determine whether particular investments are appropriate for their clients. FTA believes the financial advisor is a fiduciary, is capable of evaluating investment risks independently and is responsible for exercising independent judgment with respect to its retirement plan clients.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

