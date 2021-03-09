ION announces revised record date for Rights Offering for new convertible Second Lien Notes or common stock

HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering (“Rights Offering”) for its New Second Lien Convertible Notes (“New Notes”) or its Common Stock, as part of its restructuring transactions (the “Restructuring Transactions”) approved by shareholders on February 23, 2021. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company expects to launch the Rights Offering after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.



The original record date of March 15, 2021 has been rescheduled to March 22, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Each of our shareholders as of the Record Date will receive one non-transferable subscription right (“Right”) for each share of our Common Stock they own. Each Right will entitle a holder to purchase (i) a principal amount of our New Notes equal to $50,000,000 divided by the number of shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of the Record Date, at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof or (ii) a number of shares of our Common Stock equal to $50,000,000 divided by the purchase price of $2.57 per share divided by the number of shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of the Record Date, at a purchase price of $2.57 per whole share of Common Stock; provided that any New Notes will only be issued in minimum increments of $1,000 and any exercise of Rights therefore will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment of $1,000 and any shares of Common Stock will only be issued in whole numbers of shares with any fractional shares of our Common Stock rounded down to the nearest whole share.

As of March 9, 2021, we had 17,960,434 shares of Common Stock outstanding such that each Right would entitle a holder to purchase (i) $2.78 principal amount of our New Notes or (ii) 1.08 shares of our Common Stock. Each holder of a Right will be entitled to an over-subscription privilege to purchase additional securities that may remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised rights. We expect to distribute the certificates evidencing the Rights and other materials related to the Rights Offering shortly after the Record Date.