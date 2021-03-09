 

ION announces revised record date for Rights Offering for new convertible Second Lien Notes or common stock

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 23:17  |  60   |   |   

HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering (“Rights Offering”) for its New Second Lien Convertible Notes (“New Notes”) or its Common Stock, as part of its restructuring transactions (the “Restructuring Transactions”) approved by shareholders on February 23, 2021. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The Company expects to launch the Rights Offering after the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC.

The original record date of March 15, 2021 has been rescheduled to March 22, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Each of our shareholders as of the Record Date will receive one non-transferable subscription right (“Right”) for each share of our Common Stock they own. Each Right will entitle a holder to purchase (i) a principal amount of our New Notes equal to $50,000,000 divided by the number of shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of the Record Date, at a purchase price of 100% of the principal amount thereof or (ii) a number of shares of our Common Stock equal to $50,000,000 divided by the purchase price of $2.57 per share divided by the number of shares of our Common Stock outstanding as of the Record Date, at a purchase price of $2.57 per whole share of Common Stock; provided that any New Notes will only be issued in minimum increments of $1,000 and any exercise of Rights therefore will be rounded down to the nearest whole increment of $1,000 and any shares of Common Stock will only be issued in whole numbers of shares with any fractional shares of our Common Stock rounded down to the nearest whole share.

As of March 9, 2021, we had 17,960,434 shares of Common Stock outstanding such that each Right would entitle a holder to purchase (i) $2.78 principal amount of our New Notes or (ii) 1.08 shares of our Common Stock. Each holder of a Right will be entitled to an over-subscription privilege to purchase additional securities that may remain unsubscribed as a result of any unexercised rights. We expect to distribute the certificates evidencing the Rights and other materials related to the Rights Offering shortly after the Record Date.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ION announces revised record date for Rights Offering for new convertible Second Lien Notes or common stock HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) announced today that it is proceeding with steps to launch its previously announced rights offering (“Rights Offering”) for its New Second Lien Convertible Notes …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...