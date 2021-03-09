Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase
Oslo, 9 March 2021
Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 2 March 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising approximately NOK 57 million (the "Private Placement") through the allocation of 68,922,869 new shares in the Company. The share capital increase associated with the Private Placement has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 122,116,721.43 divided into 1,110,152,013 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.11.
The delivery of shares allocated in the Private Placement was settled with existing, unencumbered and already listed shares in the Company, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Managers (SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets), a certain existing shareholder and the Company. The Managers will settle the share loan with the new shares issued by the Company, the listing of which will be subject to the publication of a listing prospectus.
Thinfilm is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Thinfilm's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Thin Film Electronics ASA is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.
Contact:
Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer
Email: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
