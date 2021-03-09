Thin Film Electronics ASA - Registration of Share Capital Increase

Oslo, 9 March 2021

Reference is made to the announcement by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 2 March 2021 regarding the successful completion of a private placement raising approximately NOK 57 million (the "Private Placement") through the allocation of 68,922,869 new shares in the Company. The share capital increase associated with the Private Placement has now been duly registered in the Register of Business Enterprises. Following the share capital increase, the Company's share capital is NOK 122,116,721.43 divided into 1,110,152,013 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.11.

The delivery of shares allocated in the Private Placement was settled with existing, unencumbered and already listed shares in the Company, pursuant to a share lending agreement entered into between the Managers (SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets), a certain existing shareholder and the Company. The Managers will settle the share loan with the new shares issued by the Company, the listing of which will be subject to the publication of a listing prospectus.