Sdiptech AB (publ) carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 473 million

Sdiptech AB (publ) has completed a directed share issue of 1.5 million B-shares at a price of SEK 315 per share, corresponding to a discount of 5.5% against the issue day’s volume weighted average price. Through the directed share issue, the company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 473 million. The subscription price in the directed share issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure performed by ABG Sundal Collier AB. The directed share issue was subscribed by a large number of Swedish and international institutional investors.

The directed share issue of 1.5 million B-shares was carried out with deviation from the existing shareholders’ preferential right after a resolution by the board of directors based on the authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 17 December 2020. As the share issue was significantly oversubscribed, and to meet the strong demand, the size of the share issue was increased from previously communicated 1.3 million shares to 1.5 million B-shares, corresponding to a dilution of 4.0%. The directed share issue will broaden the ownership base and the proceeds will increase the company’s financial flexibility for further acquisitions.

The share issue was subscribed by Swedish and international investors, which included, among others Grandeur Peak Global Advisors, Handelsbanken Fonder, Invesco Asset Management, Skandia Fonder, Skandia Liv, Swedbank Robur and Öhman Fonder, whereof Skandia Fonder, Skandia Liv and Öhman Fonder are new investors.

“During the past three months, we have acquired companies with a total of approximately SEK 135 million in EBITA on an annual basis. With the proceeds from the share issue we have further increased our financial flexibility for further acquisitions. We are pleased with the broadened ownership base generated through the transaction, adding several well-renowned investors. It is also pleasing to note the large interest and confidence in Sdiptech’s business model”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.