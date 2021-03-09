 

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Prices Public Offering of $87.0 Million 6.75% Notes Due 2031 and Announces BBB Investment Grade Rating of the Notes by Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.03.2021, 23:57  |  72   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq GS: OXLC, OXLCO, OXLCM, OXLCP) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $87.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.75% unsecured notes due 2031. The notes will mature on March 31, 2031, and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option on or after March 16, 2024. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 6.75% per year payable quarterly on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31 of each year, commencing June 30, 2021.

The offering is expected to close on March 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $13.0 million in aggregate principal amount of notes. The notes are expected to be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and to trade thereon within 30 days of the original issue date under the trading symbol “OXLCL”.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering to acquire investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies, general working capital purposes and/or to redeem all or a portion of its outstanding 7.50% Series 2023 Term Preferred Shares. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $57.0 million in aggregate principal value outstanding of its Series 2023 Term Preferred Shares. The notes have been rated “BBB”* by Egan-Jones Ratings Company (“Egan-Jones”).

Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP). Egan-Jones is also certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., B. Riley Securities, Inc., William Blair & Company L.L.C., Incapital LLC, and National Securities Corporation are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in this offering or any other securities nor will there be any sale of these securities or any other securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Wertpapier


