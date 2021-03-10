 

Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as New Healthcare General Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 00:01  |  77   |   |   

Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim Fidacaro as Healthcare General Manager. The appointment of Fidacaro further strengthens Owlet’s leadership team expansion as the company continues to disrupt and transform the connected nursery ecosystem of the future.

Fidacaro comes to Owlet as the Healthcare General Manager with 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and a deep background in digital healthcare and medical devices. Prior to joining Owlet, Fidacaro drove Philips' strategic roadmap for Healthcare Informatics and marketing operations for Connect Care, following roles as Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at ImaCor, and C.E.O. of Synsei Medical, an early-stage wearable maternal and baby digital healthcare company, and an executive at Mindray, as Dean of the Technology Research Institute. Fidacaro’s innovation expertise extends to his as a holder of numerous U.S. patents and several design awards.

“I met the Owlet team in their early stages, as I was leading other digital healthcare platforms, and was very impressed with how they live their mission to empower modern parenting worldwide with the right insights at the right time,” says Jim Fidacaro, new Healthcare General Manager at Owlet. “Today, more than 1.5 million parents have put their trust in the Owlet brand, helping them monitor over 850,000 babies with over four-trillion heartbeats tracked. I am honored to join the Owlet family, a team that I believe has a data set that could revolutionize healthcare in pediatrics, and to accelerate the digital telehealth ecosystem and Artificial Intelligence from parents to babies.”

Owlet expects Fidacaro’s healthcare experience to help catapult the brand forward as Owlet seeks to position itself as a leader in data-driven insights on infant health and telehealth. As an example of the potential power of Owlet’s data set, a recent study reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board at the Cleveland Clinic and published in The Journal of Pediatrics found the cumulative incidence of irregular heartbeat among infants using the Owlet Smart Sock to be significantly higher than rates reported in prior studies.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as New Healthcare General Manager Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim Fidacaro as Healthcare General Manager. The appointment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) Investors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against 3D Systems Corporation
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against EHang ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Stratasys Ltd. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Ordinary Shares
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.02.21
Owlet Baby Care, the Connected Nursery Ecosystem that Delivers Data-Driven Technology to Modern Parenting, to Become Publicly Traded via Merger with Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation