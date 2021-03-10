Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as New Healthcare General Manager
Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim Fidacaro as Healthcare General Manager. The appointment of Fidacaro further strengthens Owlet’s leadership team expansion as the company continues to disrupt and transform the connected nursery ecosystem of the future.
Fidacaro comes to Owlet as the Healthcare General Manager with 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and a deep background in digital healthcare and medical devices. Prior to joining Owlet, Fidacaro drove Philips' strategic roadmap for Healthcare Informatics and marketing operations for Connect Care, following roles as Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at ImaCor, and C.E.O. of Synsei Medical, an early-stage wearable maternal and baby digital healthcare company, and an executive at Mindray, as Dean of the Technology Research Institute. Fidacaro’s innovation expertise extends to his as a holder of numerous U.S. patents and several design awards.
“I met the Owlet team in their early stages, as I was leading other digital healthcare platforms, and was very impressed with how they live their mission to empower modern parenting worldwide with the right insights at the right time,” says Jim Fidacaro, new Healthcare General Manager at Owlet. “Today, more than 1.5 million parents have put their trust in the Owlet brand, helping them monitor over 850,000 babies with over four-trillion heartbeats tracked. I am honored to join the Owlet family, a team that I believe has a data set that could revolutionize healthcare in pediatrics, and to accelerate the digital telehealth ecosystem and Artificial Intelligence from parents to babies.”
Owlet expects Fidacaro’s healthcare experience to help catapult the brand forward as Owlet seeks to position itself as a leader in data-driven insights on infant health and telehealth. As an example of the potential power of Owlet’s data set, a recent study reviewed and approved by the Institutional Review Board at the Cleveland Clinic and published in The Journal of Pediatrics found the cumulative incidence of irregular heartbeat among infants using the Owlet Smart Sock to be significantly higher than rates reported in prior studies.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare