Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as New Healthcare General Manager

Owlet Baby Care Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”), the connected nursery ecosystem that delivers data-driven technology to modern parenting, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Jim Fidacaro as Healthcare General Manager. The appointment of Fidacaro further strengthens Owlet’s leadership team expansion as the company continues to disrupt and transform the connected nursery ecosystem of the future.

Fidacaro comes to Owlet as the Healthcare General Manager with 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry and a deep background in digital healthcare and medical devices. Prior to joining Owlet, Fidacaro drove Philips' strategic roadmap for Healthcare Informatics and marketing operations for Connect Care, following roles as Vice President, Marketing and Business Development at ImaCor, and C.E.O. of Synsei Medical, an early-stage wearable maternal and baby digital healthcare company, and an executive at Mindray, as Dean of the Technology Research Institute. Fidacaro’s innovation expertise extends to his as a holder of numerous U.S. patents and several design awards.