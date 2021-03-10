 

Bavarian Nordic A/S Announces Completion of Directed Issue and Private Placement of 5,150,000 New Ordinary Shares

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, HONG KONG OR AUSTRALIA, EXCEPT AS PERMITTED BY APPLICABLE LAW, OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IS UNLAWFUL.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 10, 2021 – On 9 March 2021, Bavarian Nordic A/S (“Bavarian Nordic” or the “Company”) announced its intention to raise new capital through an accelerated bookbuilding process. The offering (the "Offering") of new shares in Bavarian Nordic has now been successfully completed. Reference is made to company announcement no. 4 of 9 March 2021.

Bavarian Nordic has successfully completed a directed issue and private placement of 5,150,000 new shares (the "New Shares") at an offer price of DKK 223 per share, raising gross proceeds to Bavarian Nordic of DKK 1,148.45 million.

The Offering has not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act and was made pursuant to applicable exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus in Denmark as well as exemptions from the U.S. Securities Act and the securities laws of other applicable jurisdictions in a directed issue and private placement and subscribed for by eligible institutional and professional investors in Denmark and in certain other jurisdictions at market price and without pre-emption rights for Bavarian Nordic’s existing shareholders.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used in accordance with company announcement no. 4 of 9 March 2021.

Bavarian Nordic has in connection with the Offering, agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 180 calendar days following settlement of the Offering (subject to certain exceptions). In addition, members of Bavarian Nordic's board of directors and executive management have in connection with the Offering, agreed to undertake a lock-up commitment for 90 calendar days following settlement of the Offering (subject to certain exceptions).

CAPITAL INCREASE
Subject to settlement, a share capital increase will be registered with the Danish Business Authority and the share capital of Bavarian Nordic will hereafter consist of 63,600,112 shares of DKK 10 each, equivalent to a registered share capital of DKK 636,001,120.

The New Shares represent approximately 8.81 % of Bavarian Nordic’s registered share capital before the capital increase and will account for approximately 8.1 % of Bavarian Nordic’s registered share capital upon completion of the capital increase.

Wertpapier


