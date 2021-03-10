Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 10.03.2021, 00:39 | 23 | 0 | 0 10.03.2021, 00:39 | Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,500.5 billion at February 28, 2021, compared to $1,494.4 billion at January 31, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows,1 partially offset by cash management net outflows. By Asset Class: (In USD billions) Preliminary 28-Feb-21 31-Jan-21 31-Dec-20 30-Sep-20 29-Feb-20 Fixed Income1 $656.7 $665.4 $669.9 $656.9 $239.7 Equity 503.1 490.2 495.7 438.1 243.6 Multi-Asset 144.5 139.7 141.1 129.4 117.2 Alternative 129.1 128.9 127.1 122.1 45.6 Long Term: 1,433.4 1,424.2 1,433.8 1,346.5 646.1 Cash Management 67.1 70.2 64.2 72.4 10.4 Total $1,500.5 Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Franklin Resources Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer