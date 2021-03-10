Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
Franklin Resources, Inc. (Franklin Templeton) (NYSE: BEN) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1,500.5 billion at February 28, 2021, compared to $1,494.4 billion at January 31, 2021. This month’s increase in AUM primarily reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows,1 partially offset by cash management net outflows.
By Asset Class:
(In USD billions)
Preliminary
28-Feb-21
31-Jan-21
31-Dec-20
30-Sep-20
29-Feb-20
Fixed Income1
$656.7
$665.4
$669.9
$656.9
$239.7
Equity
503.1
490.2
495.7
438.1
243.6
Multi-Asset
144.5
139.7
141.1
129.4
117.2
Alternative
129.1
128.9
127.1
122.1
45.6
Long Term:
1,433.4
1,424.2
1,433.8
1,346.5
646.1
Cash Management
67.1
70.2
64.2
72.4
10.4
Total
$1,500.5
