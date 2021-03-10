 

Mineworx Provides Update on Rights Offering and Announces Proposed Private Placement

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 00:44  |  17   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES.‎

CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today the preliminary results of the previously announced rights offering (the “Rights Offering”), which was over-subscribed by over 100 million shares.

Due to the strong demand, the Corporation intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of common shares of the Corporation (“Common Shares”) at a price of $0.03 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the “Private Placement”). The closing of the private placement is expected to occur on or about March 19, 2021 and is subject to regulatory approval, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Corporation intends to use ‎the proceeds from the Private Placement for capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.‎

The Corporation also announced that the previously announced proposed consolidation (the “Consolidation”) of its Common Shares on the basis of 2 pre-Consolidation Common Shares for 1 post-Consolidation ‎Common Share will be delayed until after the closing of the Rights Offering and the Private Placement.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Greg Pendura
President and CEO
‎780-800-0726‎
Greg@mineworx.net

Dave Burwell
Vice President
The Howard Group
403-410-7907
dave@howardgroupinc.com

Forward Looking Statements:‎

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian ‎securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-‎looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the ‎Private Placement, the potential use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the closing date for the Private Placement, the Rights Offering, and the Consolidation. There can be no assurance that such forward-‎looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects ‎Mineworx’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Mineworx and on ‎assumptions Mineworx believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the ‎underlying value of Mineworx and its Common Shares; TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Private Placement, the Offering and the Consolidation; Mineworx's general and administrative costs remaining constant; ‎and the market acceptance of Mineworx's business strategy. Forward-looking information is ‎subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of ‎activity, performance or achievements of Mineworx to be materially different from those expressed or ‎implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general ‎business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices ‎for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; ‎competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Mineworx; the timing and availability of ‎external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals‎. A description of ‎additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can ‎be found in Mineworx’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ‎Mineworx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially ‎from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as ‎anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. ‎Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no ‎assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-‎looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Mineworx as of the date ‎of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Mineworx expressly ‎disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result ‎of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.‎

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mineworx Provides Update on Rights Offering and Announces Proposed Private Placement NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES.‎ CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Digihost Provides Update on Proposed Private Placement
JDE Peet’s reports full-year results 2020
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Cameco Sells Shares of UEX Corporation
Eloro Resources Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Private Placement
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.03.21
Mineworx Announces Results of Special Meeting
11.02.21
Mineworx Announces Addition Of New Director

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
9
Iberian Minerals --- IML --- 35 - 45% Rendite Chance in den nächsten Wochen