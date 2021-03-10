 

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Distribution of $0.15 per Share for Q1 2021

HOUSTON, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: KYN) announced today a quarterly distribution of $0.15 per share for the fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2021. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on March 31, 2021 (as outlined in the table below).

The Company expects the next distribution to be declared in June 2021. Payment of future distributions is subject to the Board of Directors’ approval, as well as meeting the covenants of the Company’s debt agreements and terms of its preferred stock.

Ex-Date Record Date Payment Date Distribution
Amount 		Return of Capital
Estimate(1)
3/22/21 3/23/21 3/31/21 $0.15 100%

(1)   The return of capital estimate is based on the Company’s anticipated earnings and profits. The final determination of the tax character of distributions may differ substantially from this preliminary information.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: KYN) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The company's investment objective is to provide a high after-tax total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to stockholders. KYN intends to achieve this objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of Energy Infrastructure Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Company’s most recent quarterly report for a description of these investment categories and the meaning of capitalized terms.

The Company pays cash distributions to common stockholders at a rate that may be adjusted from time to time. The amount of distributions is not guaranteed and may vary depending on a number of factors, including changes in portfolio holdings and market conditions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is not permitted. Nothing contained in this press release is intended to recommend any investment policy or investment strategy or take into account the specific objectives or circumstances of any investor. Please consult with your investment, tax, or legal adviser regarding your individual circumstances prior to investing.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains statements reflecting assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions, or beliefs about future events. These and other statements not relating strictly to historical or current facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; energy industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC, available at www.kaynefunds.com or www.sec.gov. Actual events could differ materially from these statements or from our present expectations or projections. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Kayne Anderson undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Company’s investment objectives will be attained.

Contact: Investor Relations at 877-657-3863 or cef@kaynecapital.com




