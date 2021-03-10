 

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.03.2021 / 01:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Mr. Juergen Nowicki
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive VP Engineering
b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification
 
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Linde public limited company
b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument,
