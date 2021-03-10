CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Announces $30 Million Common Stock Repurchase Authorization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (“CapStar”) (NASDAQ: CSTR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, announced today that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The repurchase authorization will be in place until December 31, 2021 and replaces the Company’s previously expired authorization.



“The announcement of a $30 million share repurchase authorization demonstrates our dedication to improving return on tangible common equity and creating shareholder value while remaining committed to our capital targets,” said Timothy K. Schools, CapStar’s president and CEO. “Amid a continued challenging environment, we are confident in our credit and excited about our long-term prospects.”