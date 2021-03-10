Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Announces Listing of Warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol PULL.WT Commencing March 10, 2021

The Warrants are governed by a warrant indenture agreement between Pure and AST Trust Company (Canada) (the “ Indenture ”). In accordance with, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Indenture, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each, a “ Warrant Share ”) upon payment of the exercise price of $0.65 per Warrant Share prior to March 10, 2023.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“ Pure ” or the “Company ”) (CSE: PULL) is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “ CSE ”) to list, as a supplemental listing on the CSE, a total of 8,447,739 common share purchase warrants (the “ Warrants ”) of the Company as a single class. The Warrants are being issued on conversion of 16,895,451 special warrants of the Company (the “ Special Warrants ”) as announced in the Company’s press releases on January 5, 2021 and January 21, 2021. The Warrants are expected to commence trading on the CSE under the symbol “PULL.WT” at the open of the market on March 10, 2021.

The Warrants were qualified pursuant to a prospectus supplement filed on March 8, 2021 with the securities commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, as disclosed in the Company’s press release on March 8, 2021.

About the Company

The Company holds a Standard Processing License under the Cannabis Act granted by Health Canada on September 25, 2020 to Pure Extracts Manufacturing Corp., the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary. The Company is undertaking the operations of toll processing, white labelling, and developing its own private label of products incorporating its full spectrum THC and CBD based extracted oils. Additionally, the Company is presently expanding its business to include functional mushrooms extraction by working on functional mushroom extraction processes compatible with its existing infrastructure. The Company has a fully built CO2 extraction facility built to European Union GMP standards, and intends to seek EU GMP certification of its operations allowing it to export its products for sale in Europe where such products are legal.

