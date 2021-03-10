Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.



TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“Tokens”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN”) are pleased to announce that they have executed a definitive transaction agreement dated March 9, 2021 (the “Definitive Agreement”), which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary stock exchange approvals, will result in the reverse takeover of COIN by Tokens (the “Transaction”). As previously announced, in connection with the Transaction, Tokens is undertaking a brokered and non-brokered private placement offering (the “Concurrent Financing”) of subscription receipts of Tokens (each, a “Subscription Receipt”), which is expected to close on or about March 10, 2021.