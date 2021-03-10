 

Tokens.Com and COIN Hodl Announce Signing of Definitive Agreement and Provide an Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover

TORONTO, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokens.com Inc. (“Tokens”) and COIN Hodl Inc. (TSXV: COIN) (“COIN”) are pleased to announce that they have executed a definitive transaction agreement dated March 9, 2021 (the “Definitive Agreement”), which, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including receipt of all necessary stock exchange approvals, will result in the reverse takeover of COIN by Tokens (the “Transaction”). As previously announced, in connection with the Transaction, Tokens is undertaking a brokered and non-brokered private placement offering (the “Concurrent Financing”) of subscription receipts of Tokens (each, a “Subscription Receipt”), which is expected to close on or about March 10, 2021.

The Transaction

The parties have made significant progress with respect to due diligence, completion of Tokens’ audited financial statements and the drafting of a filing statement in connection with the Transaction.

Pursuant to the terms of the Definitive Agreement, the Transaction will be structured as a “three-cornered amalgamation” involving COIN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of COIN (“COIN Subco”) and Tokens (the “Amalgamation”). In connection with the closing of the Transaction (the “Closing”), it is expected that:

  • COIN will distribute to the pre-Closing COIN Shareholders, on a pro-rata basis as a tax-free return of capital, an approximate amount between $1,600,000 and $3,400,000 in cash and all of the shares of Abaxx Technologies Inc. held by COIN;
  • Tokens will subdivide all of the then issued and outstanding class A common shares of Tokens (each, a “Tokens Share”) on the basis of approximately 3.133 new Tokens Shares for each existing Tokens Share (the “Split”);
  • COIN will consolidate all of the then issued and outstanding common shares of COIN (each, a “COIN Share”) on a consolidation ratio that will result in there being such number of COIN Shares outstanding immediately prior to the Closing (after giving effect to any COIN option exercises that occur prior to the Closing) as have an aggregate value of $1,050,000 based on the price (on a post-Split basis) per Subscription Receipt under the Concurrent Financing, which, as at the date of this Agreement, is expected to be an aggregate of 1,399,851 COIN Shares based on an expected post-Split price of $0.75 per Subscription Receipt (the “Consolidation”);
  • Tokens and COIN Subco will amalgamate under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) with the amalgamated company to be named “Tokens.com Capital Corp.”, or such other name as may be determined by Tokens, and will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of COIN;
  • COIN will change its name to “Tokens.com Corp.”, or such other name as determined by Tokens (on a post-Closing basis, the “Resulting Issuer”);
  • COIN will have at least $360,000 in available cash and no liabilities; and
  • each Tokens Share will be cancelled, and the former holders of Tokens Shares will receive one post-Consolidation COIN Share (each, a “Resulting Issuer Share”) for each Tokens Share held.
