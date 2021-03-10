Sundance Energy Takes Action to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Position Business for Sustained Future Success, Commences Financial Restructuring With Lender Support

All operations to continue as usual; employees, vendors, royalty owners, and other trade creditors to continue being paid in full in the ordinary course of business

Enters Chapter 11 process with at least $45 million of committed DIP financing

DENVER, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) and its affiliates (“Sundance” or the “Company”), an onshore independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of large, repeatable resource plays in North America, today announced that it has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to effectuate a transaction that will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and best position Sundance for sustained future success. All operations will continue as usual without interruption and the Chapter 11 process is expected to conclude in approximately 60 days.

On March 9, 2021, Sundance entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with the administrative agent under its prepetition reserve-based revolving credit facility (the “RBL Facility”), holders of 100% of the outstanding principal amount of revolving loans under the RBL Facility, the administrative agent under the prepetition term loan (the “Term Loan Facility”), and holders of 100% of the outstanding principal amount of term loans under the Term Loan Facility, whereby the parties agreed to support the Company’s prepackaged plan of reorganization (the “Prepackaged Plan”) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Prepackaged Plan provides for a debt-for-equity exchange that will eliminate over $250 million of funded debt obligations from the Company’s balance sheet. Implementation of the Prepackaged Plan will strengthen Sundance’s financial structure, allowing it to focus on core competencies without the burden of servicing significant debt levels.

With the significant support of its lenders, implementation of the Prepackaged Plan will enable the Company to quickly and efficiently recapitalize its balance sheet and reorganize as a private entity with no material impact on the majority of its creditors. Under the Prepackaged Plan, which remains subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court and consummation, existing equity interests would be cancelled on the effective date and holders of existing equity interests are not expected to receive any consideration or distributions on account of such interests.