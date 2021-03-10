 

Sundance Energy Takes Action to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Position Business for Sustained Future Success, Commences Financial Restructuring With Lender Support

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 04:07  |  100   |   |   

Company initiates voluntary, prepackaged Chapter 11 process that will eliminate over $250 million of funded debt obligations

Chapter 11 process expected to conclude in approximately 60 days

All operations to continue as usual; employees, vendors, royalty owners, and other trade creditors to continue being paid in full in the ordinary course of business

Enters Chapter 11 process with at least $45 million of committed DIP financing

DENVER, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) and its affiliates (“Sundance” or the “Company”), an onshore independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development of large, repeatable resource plays in North America, today announced that it has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas to effectuate a transaction that will strengthen the Company’s balance sheet and best position Sundance for sustained future success. All operations will continue as usual without interruption and the Chapter 11 process is expected to conclude in approximately 60 days.

On March 9, 2021, Sundance entered into a Restructuring Support Agreement (the “RSA”) with the administrative agent under its prepetition reserve-based revolving credit facility (the “RBL Facility”), holders of 100% of the outstanding principal amount of revolving loans under the RBL Facility, the administrative agent under the prepetition term loan (the “Term Loan Facility”), and holders of 100% of the outstanding principal amount of term loans under the Term Loan Facility, whereby the parties agreed to support the Company’s prepackaged plan of reorganization (the “Prepackaged Plan”) under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. The Prepackaged Plan provides for a debt-for-equity exchange that will eliminate over $250 million of funded debt obligations from the Company’s balance sheet. Implementation of the Prepackaged Plan will strengthen Sundance’s financial structure, allowing it to focus on core competencies without the burden of servicing significant debt levels.

With the significant support of its lenders, implementation of the Prepackaged Plan will enable the Company to quickly and efficiently recapitalize its balance sheet and reorganize as a private entity with no material impact on the majority of its creditors. Under the Prepackaged Plan, which remains subject to approval by the Bankruptcy Court and consummation, existing equity interests would be cancelled on the effective date and holders of existing equity interests are not expected to receive any consideration or distributions on account of such interests.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sundance Energy Takes Action to Strengthen Balance Sheet and Position Business for Sustained Future Success, Commences Financial Restructuring With Lender Support Company initiates voluntary, prepackaged Chapter 11 process that will eliminate over $250 million of funded debt obligations Chapter 11 process expected to conclude in approximately 60 days All operations to continue as usual; employees, vendors, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Eric Sprott and Crescat Capital Complete Investment in Goliath Resources Limited
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...