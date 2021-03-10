Jounce Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $56.25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.25 per share, which would result in gross proceeds of approximately $56.25 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions.



The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the INNATE trial of JTX-8064, to fund research and development to advance Jounce’s pipeline, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. All shares are being offered by Jounce. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Jounce has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions.