 

Jounce Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $56.25 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JNCE), a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of novel cancer immunotherapies and predictive biomarkers, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $11.25 per share, which would result in gross proceeds of approximately $56.25 million, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

The proceeds of the offering are expected to be used to fund ongoing and planned clinical trials, including the INNATE trial of JTX-8064, to fund research and development to advance Jounce’s pipeline, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. All shares are being offered by Jounce. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Jounce has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions.

Cowen and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on May 1, 2018. The offering will be made only by means of the prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to, and describing the terms of, the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

The final terms of the offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering can be obtained from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at 833-297-2926; or from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, or by telephone at 800-747-3924.

