Parkland Announces $600 Million Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkland Corporation (“Parkland”, "we", the "Company", or "our") (TSX:PKI) announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement to sell at par, pursuant to a private placement (the “Offering”), $600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes due March 2029 (the "Notes").

Parkland intends to use net proceeds of the Offering, together with borrowings under its credit facilities, to redeem: (i) all of the outstanding $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% Senior Notes (the "5.75% Senior Notes") with a final maturity date of September 16, 2024; and (ii) $300 million of the outstanding $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% Senior Notes (the "5.625% Senior Notes") with a final maturity date of May 9, 2025 (collectively referred to as the "Redemptions"), in each case, at the applicable redemption price noted below, plus accrued and unpaid interest to the applicable redemption date.