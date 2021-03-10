 

NagaWorld Kind Hearts ESG initiatives honoured with 4 Stevie Awards for 2nd year running

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 05:14  |  77   |   |   

HONG KONG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NagaWorld's developing non-financial Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) focus, NagaWorld Kind Hearts, has won 4 Stevie Awards trophies at the prestigious 17th Annual International Business Awards – 1 Silver Stevie Award and 2 Bronze Stevie Awards in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand category and 1 Bronze Stevie Award in the newly-formed Most Valuable Corporate Response to COVID-19 category. This marks the second successive year that the NagaWorld Kind Hearts CSR team and volunteers have received multiple accolades in the competition for their extensive range of initiatives contributing towards underprivileged communities and the nation building of Cambodia.

NagaWorld is a wholly owned subsidiary of NagaCorp Ltd., which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK stock code: 3918) and owns, manages and operates the only world-class integrated entertainment and leisure complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

Considered the Oscars or Emmys of the corporate world, the 17th Annual International Business Awards give worldwide recognition to the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals over the past year. The 17th edition saw organisers receive more than 3,800 nominations from organisations in almost every industry across 63 nations.

"Winning Stevie Awards is a recognition of many of our efforts, hard work and commitment to develop a set of ESG initiatives for a company which has been operating for many years in Cambodia," said NagaWorld Managing Director Mr. Pern Chen. "For us, having our hard work, our nation building initiatives, our reinvestment back into local communities and being recognized internationally spur us on for our business and pave the way for us to develop a set of measurable metrics to be more accountable to our stakeholders in a developing nation on the ESG front."

"Also, this is the second year in a row that we've won these Stevie Awards, which will help to boost the morale of our volunteers, especially during these times of difficulty. It shows that we are on the right track. We hope to do more for this country."

The Silver Stevie Award was given for 'Fostering Development With NagaWorld Kind Hearts', which refers to the comprehensive range of CSR activities conducted during 2019 and which form the foundation stone for a set of developing ESG initiatives. The three Bronze Stevie Awards were given for 'Nation Building for Cambodia's Youth and National Sports Development', 'NagaWorld Kind Hearts – Helping Create A Sustainable, Greener Cambodia' and 'NagaWorld Battles COVID-19 With Pro-Active Preventive Measures'. Focusing on 4 key pillars – Education Enhancement, Community Engagement, Sports Development and Environmental Care – help the efforts of NagaWorld Kind Hearts programmes attaining transformative changes in the lives of over 390,000 underprivileged youths and community members to date. Some highlights from 2019 activities include:

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NagaWorld Kind Hearts ESG initiatives honoured with 4 Stevie Awards for 2nd year running HONG KONG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NagaWorld's developing non-financial Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) focus, NagaWorld Kind Hearts, has won 4 Stevie Awards trophies at the prestigious 17th Annual International Business Awards – 1 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
With Recent Advancements, North America Is Expected To Dominate Psychedelic Drugs Market
Nanoform Finland Plc announces its intention to carry out a new share issue to raise approximately ...
Battery Materials Market Size to Reach USD 53,980 Million by 2026 at CAGR 4.9% | Valuates Reports
Nanoform Finland Plc successfully completes new share issue raising EUR 40 million
Curaleaf to Enter European Cannabis Market with Acquisition of EMMAC Life Sciences Limited - ...
Multi-Billion Dollar Health Insurance Company Improves Efficiency of Remote Contact Center ...
Entain has received necessary regulatory approvals regarding the recommended public cash offer to ...
Up to $223b of the World's Top 100 Brands' Value Could Be at Risk from a Data Breach, Finds ...
Update on EQT Infrastructure V and certain other initiatives
Merger creates powerful energy intelligence combination
Titel
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in GTT Communications, Inc. ...
Hello Pal Announces Proposed Transaction to Acquire Interests in Dogecoin/Litecoin Mining Facility ...
Sedgwick's brand protection experts publish the highly anticipated European recall index report
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against FuboTV, Inc. and Certain Officers ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Apache Corporation and Certain ...
Chinese Industrial Internet Solution to Lead New Tech Revolution
A Veganz customer favourite is about to hit Australia: the world's first pizza with a sustainability score!
Synthetic Leather (Artificial Leather) Market worth $78.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Klarna expands Open Banking solution to 8 more European markets
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Renewed Momentum For Cannabis Extracts Unlocks Value in Growing Industry
Psilocybin Extracts Could Be the Key to Unlocking Psychedelic Health and Wellness
Global Lithium Battery Market for EV's Projected to Exceed $82 Billion By 2027
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Predictions Point to Bitcoin Could Quadruple In 2021 Similar to the 2017 Parabolic Rally
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area