NagaWorld Kind Hearts ESG initiatives honoured with 4 Stevie Awards for 2nd year running

NagaWorld is a wholly owned subsidiary of NagaCorp Ltd., which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK stock code: 3918) and owns, manages and operates the only world-class integrated entertainment and leisure complex in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia.

HONG KONG, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NagaWorld's developing non-financial Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) focus, NagaWorld Kind Hearts, has won 4 Stevie Awards trophies at the prestigious 17th Annual International Business Awards – 1 Silver Stevie Award and 2 Bronze Stevie Awards in the Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year in Asia, Australia and New Zealand category and 1 Bronze Stevie Award in the newly-formed Most Valuable Corporate Response to COVID-19 category. This marks the second successive year that the NagaWorld Kind Hearts CSR team and volunteers have received multiple accolades in the competition for their extensive range of initiatives contributing towards underprivileged communities and the nation building of Cambodia.

Considered the Oscars or Emmys of the corporate world, the 17th Annual International Business Awards give worldwide recognition to the achievements and positive contributions of organisations and working professionals over the past year. The 17th edition saw organisers receive more than 3,800 nominations from organisations in almost every industry across 63 nations.

"Winning Stevie Awards is a recognition of many of our efforts, hard work and commitment to develop a set of ESG initiatives for a company which has been operating for many years in Cambodia," said NagaWorld Managing Director Mr. Pern Chen. "For us, having our hard work, our nation building initiatives, our reinvestment back into local communities and being recognized internationally spur us on for our business and pave the way for us to develop a set of measurable metrics to be more accountable to our stakeholders in a developing nation on the ESG front."

"Also, this is the second year in a row that we've won these Stevie Awards, which will help to boost the morale of our volunteers, especially during these times of difficulty. It shows that we are on the right track. We hope to do more for this country."

The Silver Stevie Award was given for 'Fostering Development With NagaWorld Kind Hearts', which refers to the comprehensive range of CSR activities conducted during 2019 and which form the foundation stone for a set of developing ESG initiatives. The three Bronze Stevie Awards were given for 'Nation Building for Cambodia's Youth and National Sports Development', 'NagaWorld Kind Hearts – Helping Create A Sustainable, Greener Cambodia' and 'NagaWorld Battles COVID-19 With Pro-Active Preventive Measures'. Focusing on 4 key pillars – Education Enhancement, Community Engagement, Sports Development and Environmental Care – help the efforts of NagaWorld Kind Hearts programmes attaining transformative changes in the lives of over 390,000 underprivileged youths and community members to date. Some highlights from 2019 activities include: