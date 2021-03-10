 

Avid Bioservices, Inc. Announces Pricing of $125 Million Offering of Exchangeable Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 06:20  |  63   |   |   

TUSTIN, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP) (the “company”), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Avid SPV, LLC (the “Issuer”), has priced its sale of $125 million aggregate principal amount of exchangeable senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on March 12, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The Issuer also granted the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $18.75 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Issuer, will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the company on a senior, unsecured basis, and will accrue interest at a rate of 1.250% per annum payable semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on September 15, 2021. The notes will mature on March 15, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or exchanged. Before September 15, 2025, noteholders will have the right to exchange their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after September 15, 2025, noteholders may exchange their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date of the notes. The notes will be settled in cash, shares of the company’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of the company’s common stock, at the Issuer’s election.

The initial exchange rate is 47.1403 shares of the company’s common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (which represents an initial exchange price of approximately $21.21 per share of the company’s common stock). The initial exchange price represents a premium of approximately 32.5% over the last reported sale price of $16.01 per share of the company’s common stock on March 9, 2021. The exchange rate and exchange price of the notes will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

