 

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buyback program

Company announcement no. 11 - 21
 9 March 2021

Transactions in connection with and conclusion of share buyback program

On 18 November 2020 NTG Nordic Transport Group (“NTG”) announced a share buyback program, as described in Company announcement 43 - 20. The program will be executed in accordance with the principles of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbor rules.

The purpose of the program is to meet obligations relating to acquisition of minority shareholders’ shares in NTG subsidiaries under the “Ring-the-Bell” concept, cover obligations arising under share-based incentive programs, and potentially for other purposes such as payment in relation to potential M&A transactions.

Under the program NTG will purchase up to 165,000 of its own shares (nominally DKK 3,300,000), corresponding to 0.73% of the current share capital of NTG, for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 30,000,000. The share buyback program will run from 19 November 2020 to 31 March 2021 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, latest announcement 120,279   27,880,855
02 March 2021 3,000 234.72 704,159
03 March 2021 1,895 234.13 443,681
04 March 2021 3,000 224.67 674,008
05 March 2021 1,358 218.84 297,187
Accumulated under the program 129,532   29,999,890

With the transactions stated above, NTG owns a total of 309,297 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the company’s share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

The share buyback program announced in Company announcement 43 – 20 has now been concluded as shares corresponding to an aggregate value of approximately DKK 30,000,000 have been repurchased.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Christian D. Jakobsen, Group CFO                                     +45 76 32 09 89
                                                                                                ir@ntg.dk
Press:
Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup, Group Director                        +45 76 32 09 90
                                                                                                press@ntg.dk

Attachments




