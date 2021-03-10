 

DGAP-News Klöckner & Co expects very considerably improved income in 2021 after decline in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
Klöckner & Co expects very considerably improved income in 2021 after decline in 2020

10.03.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects at €111 million, below prior year (2019: €124 million) due to COVID-19

- Cash flow from operating activities once again strongly positive at €161 million, compared with €204 million in prior year

- Further increase in share of sales generated via digital channels to 45% in fourth quarter of 2020 (Q4 2019: 32%)

- Very considerably improved operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects expected for fiscal year 2021

Duisburg, Germany, March 10, 2021 - The adverse effects on markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a decline in Klöckner & Co's sales by around 19% to €5.1 billion in fiscal year 2020. The Surtsey transformation project limited the negative impact on operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects to a decrease of 10% from €124 million to €111 million. Additionally affected by €59 million in restructuring expenses, the net loss was €114 million, compared with a net loss of €55 million in the prior year. This resulted in a loss per share of €1.16 (2019: €-0.56).

By contrast, due to extremely strict net working capital management, operating cash flow was once again strongly positive at €161 million, compared with €204 million in the prior year. As a result of the strong cash flow, net financial debt was reduced from €445 million to €351 million. At 40%, the equity ratio was again very solid as of the reporting date (December 31, 2019: 41%).

Gisbert Rühl, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE: "Every crisis is also an opportunity. So we do not look back over the past year with a solely negative perspective. With the Surtsey project launched immediately after the onset of the pandemic, we gave an additional boost to our digital transformation. The resulting positive effects are now becoming increasingly visible and will lead together with the growing demand and the high price level to a very considerably improved income in the current year."

