 

Elis announces the acquisition of Scaldis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 07:00  |  50   |   |   

  

Elis announces the acquisition of Scaldis

Saint-Cloud, March 10, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Scaldis, one of the European leaders in the Cleanroom market (workwear for clients with specific needs: medical-pharmaceutical, microelectronic, aerospace). This acquisition will be consolidated from March 1st, 2021.

Scaldis operates 2 sites: the main site in Péruwelz in Belgium and a secondary site near Lyon in France. Two-thirds of the activity is dedicated to Cleanroom, the remaining third being essentially traditional workwear rental and cleaning.

Scaldis’ 2020 revenue was c. €10m.

This acquisition enables Elis to strengthen its footprint in the fast-growing and profitable Cleanroom market.

Contact

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

 

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elis announces the acquisition of Scaldis    Elis announces the acquisition of Scaldis Saint-Cloud, March 10, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Elis: Adjustment of certain elements of the Management Board’s compensation
09.03.21
Elis: 2020 Annual Results
26.02.21
Elis - Press release regarding liquidity contract changes
24.02.21
Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 01 2021