Elis announces the acquisition of Scaldis

Saint-Cloud, March 10, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Scaldis, one of the European leaders in the Cleanroom market (workwear for clients with specific needs: medical-pharmaceutical, microelectronic, aerospace). This acquisition will be consolidated from March 1st, 2021.

Scaldis operates 2 sites: the main site in Péruwelz in Belgium and a secondary site near Lyon in France. Two-thirds of the activity is dedicated to Cleanroom, the remaining third being essentially traditional workwear rental and cleaning.