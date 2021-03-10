Aktia acquires the wealth management operations of Taaleri and companies initiate co-operation supporting the strategy of both parties

On 10 March 2021, Aktia Bank Plc (“Aktia”) has signed a contract with Taaleri Plc (“Taaleri”), with which Aktia has agreed to acquire the wealth management operations of Taaleri, including 100% of the following companies: Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd, Taaleri Fund Management Ltd, Taaleri Tax Services Ltd and Evervest Ltd. The purchase price is EUR 120 million (on a cash and debt free basis), of which up to EUR 10 million can be paid with Aktia shares. Aktia directs its share issue to be subscribed by Taaleri in conjunction with the completion of the transaction. The rest of the payment will be delivered in cash. As a result of the transaction, Aktia will strengthen its own funds so that Aktia’s capital adequacy is solid also going forward.

As a part of the transaction, the parties have agreed on initiating co-operation that supports the strategy of both parties, through which Aktia will be the distributor of Taaleri’s alternative investment products in Finland.

In conjunction with the transaction, Aktia Fund Management Company Ltd and Aktia will sell the business operations for the portfolio management of special investment fund (non-UCITS) Aktia Commercial Properties as well as the fund Aktia Infra I KY to Taaleri.

Background to the transaction

Asset management is in the core of Aktia’s strategy and acquiring Taaleri Plc’s wealth management operations supports Aktia’s objective to be the best asset manager in Finland. Together, Aktia and the operations that are being transferred from Taaleri, form one of the leading asset management organisations in Finland that combines excellent services, customer orientation, strong investment knowledge, comprehensive portfolio management and digital capabilities. With the transaction, Aktia will offer its customers first-class asset management products, price-winning Private Banking competence and comprehensive banking and life insurance services.

In conjunction with completing the transaction, Aktia and Taaleri have agreed on co-operation in terms of development, distribution, sales and marketing of new alternative investment products. With the transaction, both parties can concentrate on their core know-how, which in an efficient way will be available to both parties.