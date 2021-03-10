 

Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 10, 2021 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has issued 480,708 treasury shares. The number of shares recorded in the commercial register has been increased to 21,510,404 shares.

On March 9, 2021, and as announced when calling the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for March 18, 2021, 480,708 shares were issued out of the existing authorized capital as treasury shares. Santhera expects to use these shares for purposes of its financing arrangements. The new shares will be listed as per March 10, 2021.

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, currently investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat (POL6014) to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases, as well as an exploratory gene therapy approach targeting congenital muscular dystrophies. Santhera out-licensed ex-North American rights to its first approved product, Raxone (idebenone), for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com

Raxone is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:
public-relations@santhera.com or
Eva Kalias, Head External Communications
Phone: +41 79 875 27 80
eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Zeit Titel
07:00 Uhr
Santhera vollzieht Kapitalerhöhung für Finanzierungsvereinbarungen
09.03.21
Santhera gibt Resultate der Anleihensgläubigerversammlung bekannt
09.03.21
Santhera Announces Results of Bondholders’ Meeting
03.03.21
Santhera Announces Completion of First 6-Month Period of Pivotal VISION-DMD Trial with Vamorolone in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
03.03.21
Santhera gibt den Abschluss der ersten 6-Monats-Periode der VISION-DMD-Zulassungsstudie mit Vamorolone bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie bekannt
01.03.21
Santhera gibt positive Resultate mit Lonodelestat in Frühphase-Studie zu Mukoviszidose bekannt
01.03.21
Santhera Announces Positive Results with Lonodelestat in Early Phase Cystic Fibrosis Trial
24.02.21
Santhera Calls Extraordinary General Meeting to Seek Approval for Proposed Strengthening of Capital Structure
24.02.21
Santhera beruft ausserordentliche Generalversammlung zur Genehmigung der vorgeschlagenen Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur ein
16.02.21
Santhera gibt Unternehmens-Update und Antrag zur Stärkung der Kapitalstruktur bekannt

ZeitTitel
07.03.21
12.028
Santhera (Mkap 11 M€) DMD P3 Data in early 2Q = ZOCK des Jahres 2014
23.08.20
3
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Hoffnungen auf ein Lungenmedikament COVID-19
24.03.20
3
Santhera veröffentlicht Jahresabschluss 2019 und informiert über Fortschritte in der Duchenne-Muskel