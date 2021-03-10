 

Kuros Biosciences to Present at Upcoming Clinical and Investor Conferences

  • New data on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation at BritSpine Meeting
  • Investor presentation at BioCapital Europe

SCHLIEREN (ZURICH), Switzerland, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuros Biosciences (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies and a pioneer in the emerging field of osteoimmunology, today announced that the company will present at two major European conferences in March, both to be held virtually.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Grau, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 18th edition of BioCapital Europe, the premier life investment venue organized by LSP on March 11. Joost de Bruijn will deliver a corporate presentation at 11.30 CET, and be available, with Michael Grau, for 1x1 meetings with investors. For more info about this event, please visit the meeting website: https://www.biocapitaleurope.com

Kuros will also present real-world clinical data and research on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation in two presentations at the 11th BritSpine conference, taking place March 10-12. Lukas A. van Dijk will present research that demonstrates the following properties after treatment with Kuros’ MagnetOs:

  • Direct upregulation of pro-healing, anti-inflammatory immune cells by the unique needle-shaped surface of Kuros’ MagnetOs advanced bone graft.

  • Increased vascularization by epithelial cells grown in the same pro-healing microenvironment compared to the market-leading synthetic bone graft, Vitoss.

In addition, Dr Kornelis Poelstra MD PhD of the Robotic Spine Institute of Las Vegas will be presenting his findings from a series of patients treated using MagnetOs in his clinical practice.

Details for the presentations:

  • Calcium phosphates with submicron topography enhance human macrophage M2 polarization (In Vitro). Lukas A. van Dijk. March 10, at 10AM GMT (11AM CET)

  • Cervical- and lumbar spinal fusion through submicron surface topography - Real life clinical data. Kornelis Poelstra. March 10, at 12.30PM GMT (1.30PM CET)

For more info about BritSpine 2021, please visit the https://www.ukssb.com/britspine2021.

MagnetOs bone graft is supported by a growing set of preclinical data demonstrating equivalence to the current gold standard, autograft, with over three years of clinical experience since its first use in the UK in May 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors 
Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang 
Chief Financial Officer Investors
Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853
michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

About Kuros Biosciences AG

