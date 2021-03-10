 

Taaleri sells its wealth management operations to Aktia, beginning a cooperation that supports both companies’ strategies – Taaleri to focus on private equity funds concentrating on alternative investments in future 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 07:00  |  96   |   |   

TAALERI PLC                       INSIDE INFORMATION                   10 MARCH 2021 AT 8:00 EET

On March 10, 2021, the financial services company Taaleri Plc (“Taaleri”) signed an agreement to sell its wealth management operations to Aktia Bank Plc (“Aktia”). The divested operations will be sold at its enterprise value of EUR 120 million. In addition, Taaleri will receive the net cash of the divested operations, which amounted to circa EUR 10 million at the end of the financial year 2020. In the future, Taaleri will focus on private equity funds concentrating on renewable energy and other alternative investments.

As part of the transaction, the companies agree to a cooperation that supports the strategies of both companies, in which Aktia will sell Taaleri’s alternative investment products to its customers. The cooperation will provide Aktia’s customers with access to Taaleri’s wide and diverse range of alternative investment products, as well as expand Taaleri’s domestic distribution channel to over two times its current size. In addition, the new entity offers Taaleri’s existing customers a wider range of investment products as well as comprehensive banking services, life insurance products and financing solutions. Taaleri will continue to offer its alternative investment products directly to its largest institutional clients as well as to international investors.

The divested business is to be sold at its enterprise value (excluding liabilities and cash) of EUR 120 million, of which a maximum of EUR 10 million may be paid in new Aktia shares, and the remainder will be paid in cash at the close of the transaction. As stated by the transaction agreement, Taaleri’s wealth management operations will transfer to Aktia, including Taaleri Wealth Management Ltd, Taaleri Fund Management Company Ltd, Taaleri Tax Services Ltd and Evervest Ltd; businesses with an estimated combined turnover of EUR 35.5 million and estimated operating profits of EUR 10.1 million in 2020. In the transaction, approximately 100 employees of Taaleri will be transferred to Aktia, and five employees of Aktia’s real estate and infrastructure business will shift to Taaleri. Furthermore, Taaleri will acquire business operations for the portfolio management of Aktia’s special investment fund investing in real estate as well as the Aktia Infra I Ky fund. The agreement also stipulates that Taaleri will act as the portfolio manager for Aktia’s special investment funds investing in real estate in the future.

