 

Invitation to Taaleri Capital Markets Day 23 March 2021

TAALERI PLC                       PRESS RELEASE                  10 MARCH 2021 AT 8:15 EET

Taaleri invites analysts, institutional investors and media to its virtual Capital Markets Day. The event will take place on Tuesday 23 March 2021 from 12:00 EET onwards as a live webcast.

The event focuses on Taaleri’s revised strategy, which will be announced before the Capital Markets Day. Through management presentations, the attendees will hear about Taaleri’s plans to execute its strategy and reach its financial targets. In addition to CEO Robin Lindahl and CFO Minna Smedsten, the speakers will be Taaleri's business leaders.

All the presentations of the day can be followed via a webcast at https://taaleri.videosync.fi/2021-03-23-capitalmarketsdaytaaleri. More detailed information about the final agenda and schedule of the event will be published closer to the event at https://www.taaleri.com/en/investors. Presentation materials will also be published on the day of the event on Taaleri Investors website. The event will be in Finnish and the presentation materials in English.

For further information, please contact:
Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com

Taaleri in brief

Taaleri is a Finnish financial services company, whose parent company, Taaleri Plc, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki main market. The Taaleri Group comprises three business areas: Wealth Management, Insurance, and Energy. In addition, the Group makes investments from its own balance sheet. At the end of 2020, Taaleri had assets under management totalling EUR 7.6 billion and over 6,000 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has some 6,000 shareholders. Taaleri’s operations are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.

More information about our company and services: 
www.taaleri.com/en
www.taalerivarainhoito.com/en
www.taalerienergia.com
www.taalerikapitaali.com/en
www.garantia.fi/en

www.fellowfinance.fi/en

 

Siri Markula, Head of Communications and IR, tel. +358 40 743 2177, siri.markula@taaleri.com




