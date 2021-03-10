Northern Data AG appoints Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations

Frankfurt am Main - March 10, 2021 - Northern Data AG (XETRA: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87) has appointed Jens-Philipp Briemle as Head of Investor Relations to further strengthen its Investor Relations activities.

Heading the Company's strategic communications to enhance Northern Data AG's global positioning in the capital markets, Jens-Philipp Briemle will report directly to CEO Aroosh Thillainathan.

Jens-Philipp Briemle has a deep background in Investor Relations. He joins Northern Data from MDAX-listed Gerresheimer AG, a leading international provider of high-quality primary packaging where he was heading the IR department. Prior to that, he worked for SDAX-company Schaeffler AG, one of the leading automotive suppliers, and held various management positions at DAX-listed RWE AG, one of the world's largest companies for renewable energies. Jens-Philipp Briemle started his career at UBS Investment Bank after completing advanced studies in business administration at the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz and the University of Paris-Sorbonne.

"Jens-Philipp's expertise, personality and many years of experience make him the ideal match for positioning Northern Data as a growth company on the capital market," said Aroosh Thillainathan, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Data AG, and continued: "I am very happy that Jens-Philipp is joining our management team with his strong track record and background from leading IR positions in companies with international operations. He will make a difference in our strategic communication."

Jens-Philipp Briemle, Head of Investor Relations at Northern Data: "I am joining Northern Data with great enthusiasm. It's bound to be an exciting journey with a clear strategic roadmap and I am pleased to be part of this fantastic team."



About Northern Data:

Northern Data AG develops and operates global infrastructure solutions in the field of High- Performance Computing (HPC). With its customer-specific solutions, the company provides the infrastructure for various HPC applications in areas such as bitcoin mining, artificial intelligence, blockchain, big data analytics, IoT or rendering. The internationally active company was formed from the merger of the German company Northern Bitcoin AG and the American company Whinstone US, Inc. and is today a leading provider of HPC solutions worldwide. Northern Data offers its HPC solutions both in large, stationary data centers and in mobile high-tech data centers that can be set up at any location worldwide. The company combines self-developed software and hardware with intelligent concepts for a sustainable energy supply. The Northern Data group currently employs around 200 people.