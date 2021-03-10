DGAP-News DIC Asset AG Signs Logistics Leases for over 16,000 sqm in Lehrte
DIC Asset AG Signs Logistics Leases for over 16,000 sqm in Lehrte
- Full occupancy achieved for standing property in Hanover logistics region
- Facility expansion with long-term renewal option for existing tenant WELLPACK Deutschland GmbH
- New lease signed with logistics firm Barsan Global Logistik GmbH (BGL)
Frankfurt am Main, 10 March 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, closed two long-term lease agreements through its subsidiary, RLI Investors GmbH, involving more than 16,000 sqm in a logistics property in the town of Lehrte, which lies inside the Hanover logistics region. Built in 2017, the property is held in the portfolio of the open-ended real estate special AIF "RLI Logistics Fund - Germany I" which is administrated by the INTREAL third-party AIFM. It is certified under the Gold sustainability standard of the DGNB German Sustainable Building Council. With these signings in place, the state-of-the-art property, which is structured for long-term use, is now fully occupied.
"This letting deal shows how the competencies of DIC Asset AG and RLI Investors successfully complement each other. It is a case of two powerful players pooling their resources and demonstrating how to use imagination, speed and quality to structure the logistics real estate market. And - how to implement the sustainability aspect in exemplary ways. The tenants of this high-end property, which is fit for the future, can continue to concentrate on growing their business. And the investors benefit from reliable long-term revenues," said Katrin Poos, Managing Director at RLI Investors, as she summarised the letting deal in Lehrte.
