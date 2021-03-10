DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG / Key word(s): Real Estate DIC Asset AG Signs Logistics Leases for over 16,000 sqm in Lehrte 10.03.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DIC Asset AG Signs Logistics Leases for over 16,000 sqm in Lehrte

Full occupancy achieved for standing property in Hanover logistics region

Facility expansion with long-term renewal option for existing tenant WELLPACK Deutschland GmbH

New lease signed with logistics firm Barsan Global Logistik GmbH (BGL)

Frankfurt am Main, 10 March 2021. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4), one of Germany's leading listed property companies, closed two long-term lease agreements through its subsidiary, RLI Investors GmbH, involving more than 16,000 sqm in a logistics property in the town of Lehrte, which lies inside the Hanover logistics region. Built in 2017, the property is held in the portfolio of the open-ended real estate special AIF "RLI Logistics Fund - Germany I" which is administrated by the INTREAL third-party AIFM. It is certified under the Gold sustainability standard of the DGNB German Sustainable Building Council. With these signings in place, the state-of-the-art property, which is structured for long-term use, is now fully occupied.

"This letting deal shows how the competencies of DIC Asset AG and RLI Investors successfully complement each other. It is a case of two powerful players pooling their resources and demonstrating how to use imagination, speed and quality to structure the logistics real estate market. And - how to implement the sustainability aspect in exemplary ways. The tenants of this high-end property, which is fit for the future, can continue to concentrate on growing their business. And the investors benefit from reliable long-term revenues," said Katrin Poos, Managing Director at RLI Investors, as she summarised the letting deal in Lehrte.