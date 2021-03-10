GenSight Biologics Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results and provides an Outlook on 2021

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company focused on discovering and developing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, today reported its full year 2020 financial results and provided an outlook on 2021. Audit procedures on the Company’s 2020 consolidated financial statements were completed by the Company’s statutory auditors. Issuance of the audit report is now pending.

“Following the filing of the Marketing Authorisation Application of LUMEVOQ with the European Medicines Agency, our team remains focused on taking GenSight to its next chapter of growth and to turn the Company into a commercial organization. The European sales and marketing infrastructure is being established to be ready for commercial launch as early as the beginning of 2022. At the same time, we continue to prepare for the filing of the LUMEVOQ Biologics License Application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration during the second half of 2021, anticipating data from the REFLECT US pivotal clinical trial in Q2 2021,” commented Bernard Gilly, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics.