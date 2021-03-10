The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 09 Mar 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 26.4556 £ 23.0818 Estimated MTD return 0.33 % 0.22 % Estimated YTD return 2.01 % 1.38 % Estimated ITD return 164.56 % 130.82 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 20.90 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -21.00 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -22.02 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A