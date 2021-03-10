 

IDEX Biometrics Subscription Rights Exercise – 10 March 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 07:45  |  58   |   |   

The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 298,884 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.72 per share to certain employees. The employees have exercised incentive subscription rights issued under the company’s 2019 incentive subscription rights plan, which plan was approved by the annual general meeting on 9 May 2019.

The employees have paid the subscription amount to the company.

Following the issue, the company's share capital will be NOK 137,508,072.75 divided into 916,720,485 shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.15. Following the exercise, there are a total of 57,032,259 incentive subscription rights outstanding.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

Brett L Perry, Shelton Group
E-mail: bperry@sheltongroup.com
Tel: + 1 214 272 0070

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices, or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IDEX Biometrics Subscription Rights Exercise – 10 March 2021 The board of directors of IDEX Biometrics ASA has resolved to issue in total 298,884 ordinary shares at average price NOK 0.72 per share to certain employees. The employees have exercised incentive subscription rights issued under the company’s 2019 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Emerging Markets Report: A Psychedelic Story
DMG’s Intellectual Property Update and Blockchain Applications
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces CAD $100,000 Strategic Investment in DeFi Ventures Inc.
GameStop Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release Date
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Record Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended ...
Exela Technologies Wins $90 Million Contract for Cloud-Hosted PCH Global, Delivering Healthcare ...
Manganese Mining and Processing for Investors in Manganese X Energy Explained by CEO Martin Kepman,
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. Announces C$35 Million Bought Deal Financing
Bavarian Nordic Reports 2021 Financial Guidance
Titel
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Emerging Markets Report: Expand the Brand
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech shares Phase 3 Interim Results ...
CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial Demonstrates Safety, a 24% Reduction in Mortality and Faster Hospital ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Blockchain Foundry Announces CAD$10 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investors
Vir Biotechnology and GSK Provide Update on NIH-Sponsored ACTIV-3 Trial Evaluating VIR-7831 in ...
CytoDyn to Release CD12 Trial Detailed Results via Form 8-K After Investment Community Webcast, ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
REPEAT --TAAT E-Commerce Launching Wednesday February 17, Availing Original, Smooth, and Menthol to ...
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro agrees to sell Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners for EUR 1,380 million
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
IDEX Biometrics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
03.03.21
IDEX Biometrics Further Strengthens its Supply Chain by Partnering with MFLEX
03.03.21
IDEX Biometrics: Employee Share Purchase Plan - 2 March 2021
02.03.21
IDEX Biometrics: Mandatory Notice of Trade - 1 March 2021
01.03.21
IDEX Biometrics Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol “IDBA”
01.03.21
IDEX Biometrics Commences Trading on Nasdaq Under Symbol “IDBA”
25.02.21
IDEX Biometrics – Interim report for the fourth quarter and preliminary result of 2020
25.02.21
Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX Biometrics 24 February 2021
24.02.21
IDEX Biometrics ADSs to be Listed on Nasdaq as of 1 March
23.02.21
Registration of new shares in IDEX Biometrics 23 February 2021

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
01.03.21
20
biometrische Zahlungskarte