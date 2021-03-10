Modus Therapeutics Announces New Strategy for the Clinical Development of Sevuparin as a Potential Treatment for Sepsis/Septic shock
No pharmaceutical products are currently approved for this major global healthcare and economic challenge
STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modus Therapeutics AB, a company developing innovative treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs, announces an updated strategy that sees the Company focus on the clinical development of sevuparin as a new, important potential treatment for sepsis/septic shock, and possibly other severe inflammatory complications that millions of patients suffer from as a result of serious medical conditions in addition to sepsis such as major trauma and surgery, autoimmunity, and viral infection. Modus Therapeutics expects to start the first clinical trial in this new indication with sevuparin, which has already demonstrated a favorable safety profile, around the end of 2021.
In many patients, these severe conditions, result in severe uncontrolled systemic inflammation (also known as systemic inflammatory response syndrome, SIRS), which can then progress into shock and multi-organ failure.
The most severe type of sepsis, septic shock, is a leading cause of death in intensive care units worldwide, with mortality rates typically exceeding 30%. There is currently no pharmaceutical product available that is specifically meant to treat patients with sepsis. As a result, it is one of the costliest conditions to treat in the hospital care setting. In 2019, US in-patient care costs for patients with sepsis were estimated to amount to $23 billion.
John Öhd, CEO, Modus Therapeutics, commenting on today's announcement said,"I am excited about our new strategy for sevuparin, which aims to demonstrate that this clinical stage drug candidate, with a favorable safety profile, could become an important and much needed treatment for sepsis/septic shock. These insights were generated from our collaboration with Professor Lennart Lindbom and his Microvascular Physiology group at Karolinska Institutet. This work uncovered the significant benefits of sevuparin's multimodal action on the components driving systemic inflammation and allowed us to identify this exciting and promising new therapeutic opportunity. We plan to start the first clinical trial with sevuparin in this new program around the end of 2021 and I look forward to keeping you updated as we work to demonstrate that this project has the potential to transform the treatment landscape for patients with sepsis/septic shock."
