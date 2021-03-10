Modus Therapeutics Announces New Strategy for the Clinical Development of Sevuparin as a Potential Treatment for Sepsis/Septic shock

No pharmaceutical products are currently approved for this major global healthcare and economic challenge

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Modus Therapeutics AB, a company developing innovative treatments for patients with high unmet medical needs, announces an updated strategy that sees the Company focus on the clinical development of sevuparin as a new, important potential treatment for sepsis/septic shock, and possibly other severe inflammatory complications that millions of patients suffer from as a result of serious medical conditions in addition to sepsis such as major trauma and surgery, autoimmunity, and viral infection. Modus Therapeutics expects to start the first clinical trial in this new indication with sevuparin, which has already demonstrated a favorable safety profile, around the end of 2021.

In many patients, these severe conditions, result in severe uncontrolled systemic inflammation (also known as systemic inflammatory response syndrome, SIRS), which can then progress into shock and multi-organ failure.