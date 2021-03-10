 

Voluntis Announces the Organization of Meetings With Institutional Investors Accompanied by Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.03.2021, 08:00  |  45   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that the company is going to meet French and European institutional investors with the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

On this occasion, the company will review its positioning and development perspectives in the vast market of digital therapeutics, based on its rich portfolio of solutions co-developed with leading pharmaceutical companies.

The presentation, available on the company's website via the link: https://www.voluntis.com/en/investors#documents , includes further details on the progress of the commercial pipeline of partnered DTx solutions, the global footprint of the company's activities and the use of sales invoicing as an alternative performance indicator.

As a reminder, the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont initiated Voluntis’ stock coverage last week with a study entitled "Algorithms enabling better care" and a €8.9 target price.

Next meeting: publication of the 2020 annual results on March 30, 2021, after the close of trading.

About Voluntis

Voluntis creates digital therapeutics that empower people with chronic conditions to self-manage their treatment every day, thus improving real-world outcomes. Voluntis’ solutions, combining mobile and web apps, use clinical algorithms to deliver personalized recommendations to patients and their care teams. For example, these recommendations are used to adjust treatment dosage, manage side effects or monitor symptoms. Leveraging its Theraxium technology platform, Voluntis has designed and operates multiple digital therapeutics, especially in oncology and diabetes. Voluntis has long-standing partnerships with leading life science companies. Based in Cambridge, MA, and Paris, France, Voluntis is a founding member of the Digital Therapeutics Alliance. For more information, please visit: www.voluntis.com

Mnemo: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Voluntis group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Voluntis considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2019 annual financial report and the 2020 half-year financial report published by Voluntis respectively on April 30, 2020 and September 29, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.voluntis.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Voluntis operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Voluntis or not currently considered material by Voluntis. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Voluntis to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Voluntis expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Voluntis Announces the Organization of Meetings With Institutional Investors Accompanied by Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont Regulatory News: Voluntis (Paris:ALVTX) (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALVTX - ISIN: FR0004183960), a leader in the field of digital therapeutics, announces that the company is going to meet French and European institutional investors with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PLUG POWEER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Plug ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
EH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages EHang Holdings Limited Investors to Secure Counsel Before ...
Gilead’s Investigational Lenacapavir Demonstrates Sustained Long-Acting Efficacy Through Week 26 ...
Owlet Bolsters Growth Opportunity by Appointing 25-year healthcare veteran coming from Philips as ...
Moderna Named Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company for 2021
Palantir Announces “Double Click” Demo Event on April 14, 2021
Dropbox to Acquire DocSend
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Plug Power Inc. and ...
Cyclo Therapeutics Receives Positive Opinion from the Paediatric Committee of the European ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
Cryptocurrency Mining Company Argo Blockchain Achieves Record Revenue Growth in February
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Plug ...
Schrödinger Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 and Provides ...
Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Merck Announce Preliminary Findings from a Phase 2a Trial of ...
BevCanna Appoints Former PepsiCo Executive as President
Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Receives FDA Approval for the Argus 2s Retinal Prosthesis ...
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Provides Regulatory Update on Supplemental New Drug Application for ...
Asensus Surgical Announces FDA Clearance in General Surgery
Largo Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Application to List on the Nasdaq
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
Organigram Launches SHRED Tropic Thunder Jar of J’s (Jar of Joints) and Trailblazer SNAX Milk ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Nickelodeon Establishes Avatar Studios, Brand-New Content Division Devoted to Expanding the World of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG) on Behalf of ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results and Host ...
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.03.21
Voluntis Strengthens Its Global Customer Support Services in Collaboration With Zendesk
02.03.21
Publication of a New Study on Voluntis by Brokerage Firm Bryan, Garnier & Co
01.03.21
Voluntis: Initiation of Voluntis Stock Coverage by the Brokerage Firm Gilbert Dupont
17.02.21
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021
15.02.21
Voluntis Announces Issuance of European Patent for Drug Dosing Support With Its Theraxium Digital Therapeutic Platform
15.02.21
Transfer of Voluntis Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market Effective on February 17, 2021