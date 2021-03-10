 

Aspocomp’s Remuneration Report 2020 published

Aspocomp Group Plc, Stock Exchange Release, March 10, 2021 at 9:15 a.m.

Aspocomp’s Remuneration Report 2020 published

Aspocomp Group Plc has today published its Remuneration Report 2020. The report is available at the company’s website at www.aspocomp.com/governance.



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,
tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.

ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC

Mikko Montonen
President and CEO


Aspocomp – heart of your technology

A printed circuit board (PCB) is used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in electronic devices. Aspocomp provides PCB technology design, testing and logistics services over the entire lifecycle of a product. The company’s own production and extensive international partner network guarantee cost-effectiveness and reliable deliveries.

Aspocomp’s customers are companies that design and manufacture telecommunication systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, and systems for testing semiconductor components for security technology. The company has customers around the world and most of its net sales are generated by exports.

Aspocomp is headquartered in Espoo and its plant is in Oulu, one of Finland’s major technology hubs.

www.aspocomp.com


08:30 Uhr
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Aspocomp Group Plc.
08:00 Uhr
Aspocomp’s Financial Statement Release 2020