Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR), one of the leading global producers of titanium minerals and zircon, which operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine (the "Mine" or "Moma") in northern Mozambique, announces an operational update.

Mozambique has been experiencing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Q1 2021. COVID-19 positive test results at Moma increased in December 2020, as reported in mid-January with the Q4 Production Report. This has risen to 177 people currently in isolation, with the majority of positive cases being asymptomatic.

Protecting our people is Kenmare’s highest priority and management is focused on minimising the spread of COVID-19. In addition to pre-existing physical distancing and hygiene protocols, Kenmare has initiated blanket testing of the workforce on the site every two weeks and is targeting a reduction of this interval. This will help to identify and isolate positive cases more quickly and limit the spread of the virus.

The larger number of cases is limiting availability of the workforce, including senior management, at the site. However, the business is being managed to mitigate the impact and production has continued at normal levels.

Kenmare will provide a further update with the release of its 2020 Preliminary Results on Wednesday 24 March 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc

Jeremy Dibb

Investor Relations

ir@kenmareresources.com

Tel: +353 1 671 0411

Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)

Joe Heron

Tel: +353 1 498 0300

Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains some forward-looking statements that represent Kenmare's expectations for its business, based on current expectations about future events, which by their nature involve risks and uncertainties. Kenmare believes that its expectations and assumptions with respect to these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, because they involve risk and uncertainty, which are in some cases beyond Kenmare's control. Actual results or performance may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.