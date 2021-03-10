 

Bouygues successfully completes sale of Alstom shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.03.2021, 08:02  |  101   |   |   

Press release
Paris, 10/03/2021

Bouygues successfully completes sale of Alstom shares

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan

Bouygues S.A. (“Bouygues”) announces the successful sale of 12,000,000 shares in Alstom S.A. (“Alstom”), representing 3.23% of Alstom share capital, at a price of 41.65 euros per share (i.e., a total amount of 499.8 million euros) in an accelerated bookbuilt offering to qualified investors (the “Offering”).

Following the Offering, Bouygues will retain 3.12% of Alstom share capital.

Bouygues has agreed to enter into a lock-up with respect to its remaining Alstom shares for a period of 60 days from the settlement date of the Offering, subject to customary exceptions.

BNP PARIBAS and J.P. Morgan acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB and Société Générale, acted as Joint Bookrunners of the Offering.

Rothschild & Co and Perella Weinberg Partners acted as financial advisers to Bouygues.

Alstom shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0010220475).          

                            

DISCLAIMER

  • This transaction was considered by Bouygues SA, before its disclosure, as inside information within the meaning of the applicable regulations (article 7.1 of (EU) Regulation 596/2014, April 16, 2014).
  • Responsible for notification: Arnauld van Eeckhout, General Counsel.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe any securities and does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors in any jurisdiction, including France.

The sale of the Alstom shares does not constitute a public offer other than the offering to qualified investors only, including in France.

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in Canada, Australia or Japan

No communication and no information in respect of the sale by Bouygues of Alstom shares may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offer or sale of the Alstom shares on behalf of Bouygues may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Bouygues, its shareholders and its affiliates take no responsibility for any violation of any such restrictions by any person.

Disclaimer

